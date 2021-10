While it may have been senior night at Shipman Field on Friday, it was the underclassmen that shined in the Heritage Eagles 69-32 win over Bulverde Living Rock Academy. The win is the Eagles’ (2-4, 2-0) second in as many weeks as they have begun the district slate with back-to-back victories. Sophomore Tres Jons shined as he scored six times and recorded an interception defensively to power the Eagles football team to a win.