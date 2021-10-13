CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Best Garden Center

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of folks got seriously domestic over our homebound eighteen months, and houseplants and gardens got a new level of attention. For newcomers and old hands alike, the selection and service at Garden Heights Nursery (1605 Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333) can’t be beat. If it’s Instagram-friendly indoor lookers (like a fiddle leaf fig, calathea or monstera), shrubs and trees for the yard, or herbs, veggies and other food crops you seek, they’ve got lots of healthy specimens and advice on how to keep them looking perky. Trees and shrubs even have a partial money-back guarantee — if you follow their instructions, Garden Heights is that sure they’ll thrive. They offer delivery, design and potting, and darling pottery, garden tools, local gifts and seeds round out the offerings. After a quarter-century in business, Garden Heights Nursery is well rooted and in bloom. —Melissa Meinzer.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ozona Stockman

GARDEN OF THE MONTH

OCTOBER’S GARDEN OF THE MONTH has a professional appearance. Ryan and Farran Cathey have created a beautiful landscape. Drive by 604 Avenue H and see for yourself. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Heights#Garden Tools#New Level#Design#Garden Heights Nursery#Calathea#Monstera Rrb
weelunk.com

Nicky’s Garden Center Offers Visitors More Than Just Plants

With fall in full swing, many Ohio Valley residents are decorating their homes with seasonal staples like mums, corn stalks and pumpkins. For many families, autumn trips to Nicky’s Garden Center have become a yearly tradition. Over the course of the last few years, Nicky’s has added to its offerings, becoming a true day trip destination.
WHEELING, WV
Bay Weekly

Gardening for Health

What could be better than free trees? The City of Annapolis is giving away free trees to residents. The program is called the Community Canopy Program and is available to residents within the city limits. Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “We all need to do what we can to reduce our...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
cititour.com

Other Half Brewing's Beer Garden Arrives at Rockefeller Center

Other Half Brewing now has an outpost at Rockefeller Center, starting with a seasonal beer garden in the South Plaza just off 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. A taproom just steps away will open later This Fall. Other Half is known for its IPAs, sours and stouts available...
BROOKLYN, NY
momjunction.com

11 Best Backpack Sprayers For The Garden & Lawn In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Whether gardening is a hobby that you’re passionate about or a profession that you love,...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
roselawgroupreporter.com

New children’s garden, ‘water and fog plaza,’ more shade highlight Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza improvements

New children’s garden, ‘water and fog plaza’, more shade highlight Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza improvements. Renovations of the Scottsdale’s Civic Center Plaza include adding a new children’s garden, increasing the shade canopy of trees and replacing existing foundations. Plans have been filed for improvements of the Civic Center Plaza and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Grocery

It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
kiowacountysignal.com

Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to till garden soil with next growing season in mind

Fall is the preferred time to prepare garden soil for next spring's vegetable garden. Spring is often wet making it difficult to work soil without forming clods that remain the rest of the season. Fall usually is drier allowing more time to work the soil when it is at the correct soil moisture content. Even if you work soil wet in the fall and form clods, the freezing and thawing that takes place in the winter will break them down, leaving a mellow soil the following spring.
GARDENING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Gym

There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It’s a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you’ll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won’t even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.
WORKOUTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Blues Club

Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Antique Shop

This is an entirely subjective pick (all others in this list are the product of the scientific method), because people approach antique shops in different ways. Who are we to say your junk-shop thrill of sifting through used batteries and legs of Barbie dolls in search of a Homer Simpson collector’s coin is wrong? We’re just saying The Hill Antique Market (4923 Daggett Avenue; 314-961-7879) is a little better curated than most. Sometimes, one man’s trash really is garbage, and sometimes that man is trying to sell it to you. This spot in a converted warehouse on the west end of the neighborhood does a better job than most of angling toward the side of treasure. It’s still random. You’ll still find unexpected gems; they will just take a little less sifting. You’re probably going to pay a little more, but you’ll be rewarded in items you won’t find anywhere else and in an experience that is perfectly pleasant. And when you’re tired of shopping — or just want to give a dealer a little more time to stew about your “final” offer on that dresser — slip into Oliva, an in-house cafe that is a hidden gem in its own right. —Doyle Murphy.
SHOPPING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cocktails

In a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping a Narwhal’s Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue; 314-696-8388) frozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Clothing Boutique

May’s Place (4180 Manchester Avenue; 314-659-8745) is a “slow-fashion headquarters.” The boutique is curated with vintage pieces, making your outfit of the day both ethical and fashionable. May’s Place also partners with other sustainable brands for pop-ups in its shop. And in addition to promoting sustainability, the store regularly gives back to the community and hosts a variety of donation events. Shop online or in the two-story market in the Grove — whichever suits your fancy. May’s Place offers finds for all kinds of people and even has a few items for your home if you’re in the market for a new piece. Whatever the case may be, shopping at May’s Place lets you have the boutique experience while getting something unique for your closet. And to us, that’s a win. —Jenna Jones.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy