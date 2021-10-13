Billies prepping for bi-district playoffs
The Fredericksburg High School Battlin’ Billies tennis team is headed to the postseason. After finishing the regular season with a 19-4 overall record and a 5-2 district record, the Billies secured the playoffs with a third-place finish in District 28-4A behind Boerne (7-0) and Wimberley (6-1). In their final district match of the season, the Billies took care of Comal Pieper by a score of 10-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with their only official loss coming in a girls’ singles match.www.fredericksburgstandard.com
