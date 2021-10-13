Best Politician

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIs there anything that Cori Bush can’t do? Here in Missouri, we’re not used to having politicians that actually represent us and our desires, so we’re still adjusting to having our very own Cori Bush to speak for us on the national stage. It seems like each day there’s some news about how the congresswoman is getting things done and shaking things up in Washington. In recent months, this hero to many has brought the eviction moratorium to the forefront, given testimony about her own abortion story and partnered with St. Louis libraries to provide Neighborhood Service Centers at which St. Louisans can get help with immigration casework or receive guidance on how to navigate federal agencies. In a state that’s also represented by Mike Parson, Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, Ann Wagner, Eric Schmitt, Jay Ashcroft and others, Cori Bush is a constant breath of fresh air. —Jaime Lees.

