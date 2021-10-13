Best Villain

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA principled representative of the policies and politics with which we disagree would be one thing. It’s, of course, fine for well-intentioned people to disagree on how best to run a society. But when it comes to the race to replace Senator Roy Blunt, who will not seek reelection next year, this is absolutely not the situation we’re dealing with. The worst offenders, predictably, have been Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens and unstable blowhard with a gun Mark McCloskey. All three, rather than concerning themselves with policy or what they might do to improve the lives of ordinary Missourians, have thrust themselves fully into the most fever-riddled aspects of the culture war in the hopes of finding themselves in the good graces of the former president and his legions of frothing fans. Schmitt has taken to suing everyone from the state’s school system to its largest cities to the People’s Republic of China for some fucking reason; Greitens has branded himself a “political outsider” in the hopes of sufficiently emulating Daddy Trump despite the fact that he was literally the governor of the goddamn state; and McCloskey has mostly been posing with firearms whenever possible so that voters know he’ll be glad to shoot some libs if that’s what the job calls for. The fact that all three of them have a reasonable shot of winning is not just depressing, it’s an outright tragedy. But, to be fair, we already got Josh Hawley holding the other Senate seat, so it’s not like tragedy isn’t something we’re used to by now. —Daniel Hill.

Best Politician

Is there anything that Cori Bush can’t do? Here in Missouri, we’re not used to having politicians that actually represent us and our desires, so we’re still adjusting to having our very own Cori Bush to speak for us on the national stage. It seems like each day there’s some news about how the congresswoman is getting things done and shaking things up in Washington. In recent months, this hero to many has brought the eviction moratorium to the forefront, given testimony about her own abortion story and partnered with St. Louis libraries to provide Neighborhood Service Centers at which St. Louisans can get help with immigration casework or receive guidance on how to navigate federal agencies. In a state that’s also represented by Mike Parson, Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, Ann Wagner, Eric Schmitt, Jay Ashcroft and others, Cori Bush is a constant breath of fresh air. —Jaime Lees.
Best Activist

Activism in St. Louis often takes the form of groups marching through the streets, their collective presence shaking the halls of power. But other times, there’s only a still, small voice, keeping the flame of truth alive. Such is the case of Janna Añonuevo Langholz, a Filipino American artist in St. Louis who has single-handedly created a memorial to the lost residents of the 1904 “Philippine Village,” which housed some 1,200 people imported from the Philippine Islands to populate an unapologetically racist exhibit for that year’s World’s Fair in St. Louis. Segregated in 47 acres and put on display for the cost of 25 cents, the exhibit was a testament to the white supremacy and “race science” flourishing across the imperialist world. More than a century later, Langholz has become a one-person memorial as she leads tours of the former site of the human zoo. Her work and research are just the start of a larger reckoning. After all, before there can be a protest march, there must be at least one person willing to speak out. —Danny Wicentowski.
