Ladyhorns in second place after first round of district 29-2A competition
The Harper Ladyhorns volleyball team only played one match last week, a 3-0 win over Junction and is in a good spot as the final stretch of district play begins. The Ladyhorns (25-6, 6-2) are currently second in District 29-2A, with their only two district losses coming to Johnson City. The Ladyhorns swept the season series with the Junction Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Oct. 5, thanks in part to a solid outing from junior Talli Millican.www.fredericksburgstandard.com
