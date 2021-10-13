CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Best Local Album

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all due respect, fuck Pitchfork. The members of Foxing may be too polite to express such a sentiment, but we here at the RFT pride ourselves on calling out injustice when it’s plainly warranted, regardless of the level of vulgarity required. And so, as the online publication awarded one of St. Louis’ finest local acts a tepid 6.0 (what, no decimal points on this one, you absolute dorks?) out of 10.0 for its latest release, August’s breathtakingly ambitious, hauntingly beautiful Draw Down the Moon, with the writer even going so far as to accuse the record of peddling the “frustratingly anonymous sounds of 2010s festival rock,” we at this publication could be added to the chorus of fans who responded immediately with a full-throated “What the fuck?” The band, of course, took the matter in stride, with frontman Conor Murphy hopping onto Twitter to attempt to calm the angry masses. “At the end of the day, Pitchfork didn’t love this album and that’s OK,” Murphy wrote. “The heart of this is that there’s no need to attack anyone or be bitter.” We beg to differ, Foxing: You guys released the best album of the year, Pitchfork is staffed by hacks who got it wrong, and we got your back. Please continue to create some of the most thoughtful and genre-melding rock this city has to offer — and, as always, fuck the haters. —Daniel Hill.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Jazz Club

In any normal year, the Grandel and the adjoining Dark Room would easily be in the conversation about the best place in town to take in some jazz. But with COVID-19 upending, well, everything, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation-affiliated spaces were forced to get creative. Luckily, creativity is part and parcel to the overall mission of the organization, and soon a solution was found. The Grandel’s Open Air series has been making sure the music keeps playing all throughout our long international nightmare, setting up shop in a tent behind the Grandel and hosting several performances per week by some of the region’s hottest acts. And there’s been no cutting corners on the COVID safety measures, either. In addition to the outdoor aspect, masking and distancing has been prioritized, technological solutions have been employed to improve airflow, and ordering systems have been streamlined to ensure as little contact between employees and patrons as possible. All that attention to detail has given the Open Air series the distinguished honor of being the longest-running pandemic-era event series in all of St. Louis — and, importantly, it’s given us all a little more musical reprieve in a time we need it most. —Daniel Hill.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Streaming Series

In a year jam-packed with livestreamed events, with every musician starved for an audience and every music fan jonesing for their live performance fix, one St. Louis streaming series stood head and shoulders above the rest. The Sinkhole’s “I Watched Music on the Internet” series brought an eclectic mix of some of the city’s finest acts together, thanks to owner Matt Stuttler’s many years spent booking local music, and featured everything from the garage rock of Shitstorm to the daddy-daughter duo Electric Toothbrush Sisters to the genre-bending hip-hop of 18andCounting to the blistering metal of the Lion’s Daughter. And, setting the whole thing really over the top, the four-show set of performances was shot on a sound and light stage operated by the pros at Arch City Audio Visual Services, who usually lend their talents to far larger productions, including popular Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero. It was an exceptionally odd confluence of pandemic-related events that made it all possible — ones that, frankly, we’d prefer never again to repeat — but the end result was the nearest approximation to attending an actual live show that many of us saw in all of 2020. And for that, we’re forever grateful. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Arts & Entertainment

In a year that demanded creativity to do just about everything, St. Louis’ creative class was up to the challenge. Local artists, musicians, theaters and performers continue to do amazing work somehow — and luckily for us, figure out new ways for us to experience it. Maybe you were among the fortunate many who caught a performance or two of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. And even if you weren’t, you can still enjoy the smarts of Foxing to take advantage of Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields’ time in town to incorporate him, in full Lear costume and on the set, into the band’s amazing new album. That delightful surprise will live as a bizarre, wonderful time capsule of this time. But there have also been reimagined concert series and streaming performances you would actually want to watch — and locals getting some well-deserved national and international attention. They’ve all provided a sky full of silver linings. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Concert of the Past Year

It seems unlikely that any part of 2021 will feel as hopeful and freeing as the month of June did. After fifteen months of COVID-19 misery, vaccinations were going steadily into people’s arms, case rates were plummeting and, crucially, the delta variant had yet to rear its ugly head. For the first time in a long time, it seemed like things were going to be alright, that a sense of normalcy was just around the corner. It was against this backdrop that St. Louis’ beloved Seoul Taco decided to throw the concert of the year, celebrating its decade of existence with a jam-packed block party in the Grove. Local luminaries DJ Vthom, Loop Rat, Mvstermind and Mai Lee filled the roster for the summer evening, with a Secret Walls live graffiti battle rounding out the pre-headliner festivities. And oh man, that headliner. Initially, it was announced that we’d be treated to a performance by Ghostface Killah, but two days before the event the Wu-Tang legend was swapped out for fellow New York rap god Busta Rhymes, marking the first time he’d been to St. Louis in more than a decade. During his set — only his second performance in front of a crowd since the pandemic began — the storm that had been threatening the festivities all day loomed in the distance behind the stage, accenting the show with flashes of lightning and cracks of thunder throughout. At one point, the timing was such that Busta instructed the assembled crowd to “make some noise,” then said “I can’t hear you,” and then, “I said make some motherfucking noise!” as lightning suddenly clapped across the sky. Suffice it to say, the whole damn crowd lost their minds at that point in fear of incurring the wrath of the superhuman deity on the stage. It was a purely magical event, and a time of great hope — though in retrospect, perhaps we should have paid a bit more attention to the decidedly ominous nature of what was coming at us on the horizon. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Live Theater of the Past Year

Sometimes, great theater takes a madman’s touch. When that madman is Shakespeare’s King Lear, it takes a special kind of madness, the sort that can encompass the role of a monarch at the height of his power, and then, over the course of two and a half hours, demonstrate a degree of cataclysmic self-destruction that can captivate audiences for centuries. This summer in St. Louis, that madman was Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, who led a cast of actors of color in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. With the legendary dialogue unchanged, director Carl Cofield used the setting, costumes and music to reach new heights in presenting the downfall of an old, hurt king. It was theater at its most powerful. Staged just as COVID-19 vaccines opened a window of hope for escaping the insanity of our current time, the production reminded us how deep the scars of distrust can run — and what happens when we let our demons take control. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comedy Club

You get to see your favorite comedians up close and personal at Helium (1151 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-727-1260). Some clubs have a big stage set far away from the crowd, but if you’re up front at Helium, you feel like you’re practically sharing the low stage with your comedy heroes. It’s a place where comedians feel free to put on a grand show but also feel comfortable enough to try out new material, knowing that they’ll be able to read your face to see if their new jokes land. That also means that some comedians will pick you out and use you for jokes. If you’re not into that, you’ll need to sit all the way at the back, because they can see you anywhere in this club. There’s no bad seat in the house, which means there’s nowhere to hide, either. —Jaime Lees.
ENTERTAINMENT
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Journalist

We typically judge journalists on their impact and courage standing up to outside forces, and St. Louis Public Radio afternoon newscaster and reporter Marissane Lewis-Thompson is certainly a pro by that measure. But she also proved fearless in standing up to her own bosses, potentially putting her own job on the line, to call out racism and unfair treatment at the station. Multiple journalists at the station pushed back against management in the summer of 2020 after growing tired of years of unanswered complaints and watching their colleagues leave. Lewis-Thompson laid out a troubled history, naming names in a blistering Medium post under her own byline. In doing so, she put herself on the line to improve conditions not only for herself but colleagues. “We deserve better than what you have given us,” she wrote. Ultimately, fair and supportive working conditions for journalists will help the station and improve the work it produces. It is hard to imagine a bigger impact on journalism in St. Louis than that. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Show

Think of Rocket 88 (Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 88.1 KDHX; rocket88@kdhx.org) as a music blog in the mid-aughts; the best indie-pop songs are free to hear, the writers are a bit snarky (but in the most entertaining ways), and you don’t have to deal with all the annoying pop-ups. DJ Darren Snow is the James Murphy of the St. Louis music scene, yet one who is rarely in the spotlight. Maybe you saw him spin at Cabin Inn in City Museum, or he helped you find your new favorite band at Euclid Records or Vintage Vinyl back in the day. He was there and always on top of what’s new. Rocket 88 is the coffee you need driving to work on Tuesday mornings. Pop music never tasted so good! —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Station

A staple of the Lou, KSHE 95 (94.7 FM) has been blessing St. Louis airwaves for more than 50 years. With some of the best on-air personalities, the music has become a perk of listening to the station. KSHE even has its own section in the Missouri History Museum’s St. Louis Sound exhibit, which drives home how much of an impact this station has had on St. Louis’ music scene. Classic after classic plays, allowing you to throw back to simpler times. Whether your dad used to turn the station on for every car ride or you jam to the station on your own time, KSHE has embedded itself into St. Louis’ culture and allows you a few minutes of nostalgic bliss. When in doubt, which seems frequent these days, tune your radio to 94.7 and rock. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Movie Theater

Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bartender

Meredith Barry first showed up in town just three years ago as the beverage director for the former Grand Tavern by David Burke at the Angad Arts Hotel. But in that short time, she’s become an integral part of the city’s bar scene — not just for her talent, but for her humble, optimistic and vibrant spirit that is absolutely infectious. If you’ve had the pleasure of sitting across the bar from her at Taste or sipping on her outstanding libations for Gerard Craft’s liqueur brand, La Verita, you realize that she gets both the nerdy science and warm hospitality of bartending — something that will be exciting to experience at the forthcoming Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue), her forthcoming bar with fellow bartender Tony Saputo, that is sure to be one of the most thrilling places to grab a drink in town. —Cheryl Baehr.
