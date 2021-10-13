CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Best Place for a First Date

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can sure feel like the end of the world lately, so we all need to be wise about whom we take on as a partner. Your new boo might be someone you’ll need to lock down with for months or expect to guard the children while you go out to Costco and hunt for toilet paper. In situations like these, the best match for you is generally someone completely unlike you. So if you’re dumb, find someone smart. If you panic under pressure, find someone who can keep a cool head. And if you’re physically weak, find someone who can open your jar of pandemic pickles. When you find someone smart, you’ll usually know right away. But if you’re not sure if your new potential partner is strong, take them to Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym (multiple locations, including 326 South 21st Street; 314-241-7625), strap them in and see what they can do. If they can’t support their body weight with their fingertips, cut them loose from your life. This is the Thunderdome. You’re looking for an asset to your team, not a liability. Boy, bye. —Jaime Lees.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Bwog

Best Places For Vegans To Eat On Campus

Eat the rich—rich in fiber. As a diligent vegetarian, I am aggressively underwhelmed by what Columbia Dining has to offer. While I don’t go to the dining hall every day, out of respect for myself, the days I do choose to be knocked around by various CU athletic backpacks while waiting in nauseatingly long lines are bleak. Warm, waterlogged vegetables, salad bars that could suffice maybe a rabbit, one kind of soup (these are actually decent), the list does not go on. Needless to say, I’m lacking in vitamin everything. Fortunately, I’ve come to learn the real good vegan spots on campus, so here’s where to eat for you plant-based baddies on a meal plan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Aztec

‘State Dates’ is a great place to make friendly connections

With a name that was a bit misleading, ‘State Dates’ was actually a speed dating event for finding potential friends. The ‘State Dates’ event was held on the Student Union Starbucks patio on Wednesday, Sept. 29. To keep up with upcoming events, Paredes recommended keeping up with the posters around...
RELATIONSHIPS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask

While some think of masks as torture devices, others think of masks as invisibility cloaks. And there’s no other spot that many people would rather be invisible than when they’re entering the Central West End location of Planned Parenthood (4251 Forest Park Avenue; 314-531-7526). As the last abortion clinic in Missouri, this Planned Parenthood location catches a lot of action from protesters who often get up in the faces of patients just trying to access exams and annual pap smears. If you want your face covered anywhere, it’s around them. In addition to keeping you safe from the cooties outside, the mask will keep you safe from COVID-19 inside as you navigate your way through whatever issue you’re facing or preventative measures you’re taking to keep yourself healthy. —Jaime Lees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
do512.com

The Best New Places To Drink in Austin

Like us, Austin’s bar scene is always evolving and reinventing itself. As an Austinite, you get to be the first to check out the newest additions. From frozen foam caps and beet cocktails to fresh twists on classic drinks, this list of new bars is sure to give you a reason to shake things up. Don't forget to bookmark this page, because there are new places to drink opening in Austin all the time.
AUSTIN, TX
#First Date
Juneau Empire

8+ Best Senior Dating Sites for Online Dating, Relationships and More in 2021

As you enter your senior years, it can be tempting to give up on love, especially if you’re recovering from a failed marriage or the unfortunate loss of a loved one. Testing the waters after years of being single can rightfully seem like a daunting process. And it gets even harder if you don’t know where to start your search for potential long-term partners.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hcdevilsadvocate.com

Best places to visit during Fall

Disturbia Haunted House, located in Downers Grove, IL, showcases a bone-chilling and scream-raising haunted house. Frightening characters leave visitors wanting more and more thrills. Disturbia haunts the western suburbs until Saturday, Nov. 6th, and is a legendary Halloween must see. Clowns, four eyed creatures and zombies are all featured throughout this ghostly course, with constant scares along the way.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
MetroTimes

Best Spiritual Dating Sites and Alternatives: Dating Apps & Sites For A Spiritual Connection

When heading out onto the dating scene, it is important to know the type of potential partner you're looking for. One of the most important considerations can be someone's spiritual beliefs. As many spiritual singles can confirm, broaching these subjects on traditional dating platforms can be challenging. Lucky for you there are plenty of free trial dating sites that cater to spiritual dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Costco
kcrw.com

First dates at the farmer’s market

Sasha Piligian of May Microbakery is part of what market correspondent Gillian Ferguson calls the microbakery movement in Los Angeles — a group of bakers who have gone out on their own to create cottage industries. Piligan is known for her layer cakes made with seasonal produce. Her fall cakes include Carrot Coriander and Turmeric, Passion Fruit Vanilla White Chocolate, and Chocolate Date Tahini, for which she is folding Halaway dates into the buttercream, creating a caramel chew. Also, Alvaro Bautista calls end-of-season barhi dates “liquid gold.” His family grows varieties that ripen on the trees up to 60 feet high.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bradenton Herald

Dirty dining | Moldy and dirty drink and ice machines found at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues including dirty and moldy ice and drink machines. Other problems...
BRADENTON, FL
harveycountynow.com

Popular restaurant closing in November

Lupe’s Carry Out will close next month in Newton. A sign on the door Tuesday read that the restaurant’s final day would be November 24. “The end to a Newton tradition,” the sign read. “After 44 years it’s time to close our doors. Thank you to all our loyal customers that stayed with us over the years.”
NEWTON, KS
EatThis

This Low-Price Grocery Chain Is About to Open 50 New Stores in 18 States

Fall is here! The leaves are changing colors, it's finally sweater weather and the best food of the year has returned. It's time for hearty soups, fresh apples, and pumpkin bread. But the season is even more festive this year because ALDI is bringing these autumn staples to more customers as it is set to open dozens of new locations.

