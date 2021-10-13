Best Cocktails

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping a Narwhal’s Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue; 314-696-8388) frozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —Cheryl Baehr.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
Cape Gazette

Thirst Extinguisher toasts to signature cocktails

From time to time, I’m asked to help judge a cooking contest, whether for a specific ingredient like tomatoes or a theme such as herbs. Last month’s invitation was the most unusual one I’ve received so far. The Lewes Fire Department Auxiliary planned to hold a fundraiser as part of their Fire Prevention weekend. They asked local restaurants to create a cocktail for a Thirst Extinguisher promotion.
audacy.com

Cocktail of the Week: Sandeman Sangria

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Happy October, Chicago! We are now in spooky season and I've got a blood red drink to enjoy all month long. This week's Cocktail of the Week is a port wine sangria brought to us by our friends at Sandeman. The House of Sandeman was founded...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Food Truck

When Kurt Bellon thinks back on his many trips to Japan to visit his mother’s family, one of his fondest memories is the experience of walking into a train station, getting a sando and drink from a convenience store, and sitting down on a bench to unwrap its contents as if it were Christmas Day. The present inside the packaging — Japanese sandwiches that are based on traditional English tea fare — is as beautiful as it is delicious. Characterized by fluffy white milk bread and adornments ranging from savory tonkatsu or egg salad to sweet peach and brown sugar or strawberries and whipped cream, the sandos are the subject of his darling pop-up food truck, Izumi (izumistlouis.com), that has been making appearances around town this past year. Bellon’s vehicle is a tiny red Japanese firetruck that can be found at different venues every week (though preorders are highly recommended because he sells out), where he serves a variety of sandos and other dishes like yakatori, as well as other snacks and drinks. But what makes Izumi so special is not simply the excellent food but Bellon’s insistence on highlighting the stories of others as he tells his own. With a special focus on collaborating with immigrant-owned businesses, Izumi is just as committed to elevating others as it elevates the St. Louis food scene. —Cheryl Baehr.
bendsource.com

New Spirits Company Slings Batched and Bottled Cocktails

I discovered Forth Distilled Goods the way most Bendites who are already hip to them have: at the Northwest Crossing Farmers Market. That market is now closed for the season but fear not, if you're looking for that tasty, canned Bourbon Smash, co-founder Joey Pleich offered you a sample of, you can soon find it at their own tasting room opening soon in midtown Bend. What's more, you can try that ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail or their other equally enchanting one, the Cucumber Gimlet, or even a series of bottled RTDs. In other words, Forth proffers cocktails for home for those who may not aspire to be home mixologists.
BEND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Nuttily Nuanced Cocktail Syrups

Crafting a classic cocktail with a modern twist has become essential for consumers seeking to shake up their favorite recipes, which is exactly what the Proof Black Walnut Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup is focused on helping with. The syrup is achieved using a special technique that helps to enhance the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Restaurant

When Logan Ely announced he was opening the Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-354-6100) last year, he explained that he wanted a place that would be the neighborhood gathering place his tasting-menu-focused restaurant, Shift, could not fully be. His vision was for a spot where people could pop in without reservations to have a casual meal and cocktails in a come-as-you-are setting. He’s achieved that, in spades, and he has done so without sacrificing the brilliance he became known for at Shift. The Lucky Accomplice may not require reservations or a $100 per-plate tab, but it has the luster of its older sister with dishes that equal the genius you would expect from a high-end spot. Mafalda pasta, made with black trumpet mushrooms, is served atop luxurious parmesan foam, completely reimagining how the cheese is served on a pasta dish; Turkish orange eggplant carpaccio makes you rethink why beef has become the standard of the form, and roasted pork collar has you questioning why the cut is not on every barbecue menu around. Ely’s brilliance is in the way he makes you think differently about food while still giving you something soulful — that you can simply drop by and have such an experience without the pomp and circumstance of fine dining is just another of his strokes of genius. —Cheryl Baehr.
seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Sugar and Spice and Everything...

Are you ready for a cocktail that is equal parts sugar and spice? Then the Sugar and Spice and Everything... is just the drink for you! Like an Old Fashioned, this libation utilizes just a dash of water to open up the fantastic flavors of your favorite bourbon. Combine these simple ingredients with a little spice and a little sweet to create a sipping experience that's, well, everything nice!
McSweeney's

The Perfect Cocktails for Your Perimenopause Party

Garnish with an olive and a dab of K-Y jelly. Protect yourself before you wreck yourself. 10x magnifying mirror sold separately. You there in the Wham! concert T-shirt, that’s who. Sloe Gin Frizz. Perfect for higher humidity and lowered shits to give. Southern Comfort Before Fashion. Easy and breezy. You...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
TrendHunter.com

Lightly Flavored Whiskey Cocktails

The Canadian Club Soda & Lime canned cocktail is being launched by the brand in Australia as a light refreshment for consumers seeking out a libation that is more in line with their preferences. The drink comes as an addition to the brand's existing premixed cocktail options that come in Ginger Ale and Cola flavors, and targets consumers with a penchant for lighter flavor and lower calories. The drink features a 4.8% ABV with 31-calories per 100ml, which is reported by the brand to be 50% fewer calories than other ready-to-drink (RTD) varieties on the market.
elitetraveler.com

The Jardin Collins Cocktail by Raffles Singapore

Cocktail of the Week: Home of the Singapore Sling, the hotel is known for inventive recipes. First opened in 1887, Raffles Singapore has had its fair share of historic moments; so much so that it once had its very own museum, which displayed photographs and relics from numerous famous guests.
informnny.com

Happy Hour: Fall Cocktail Recipes

Fall is here! Arsenal Wine & Liquor and Bottle Caps Beverage Center are getting ready for Happy Hour with seasonal cocktail recipes. See this season’s featured recipes in the video player above.
