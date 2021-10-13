CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Best New News Source

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Before the Missouri Independent published a single story, an anonymous attack website was already accusing its founders of spreading misinformation funded by George Soros. It was a sign that someone friendly with Missouri’s conservative-dominated government was feeling the heat, and while the alleged link to Soros was a fabrication, they were right to worry: After its launch in October 2020, the Independent’s coverage of state politics has brought a level of energetic watchdog journalism that had sadly faded in recent years as the state’s newspapers scaled back staffing and reduced their politics coverage. The Independent’s stories are hard news: deeply reported, straightforwardly written and filled with numbers, interviews, quotes and counter-quotes. Uniting star reporters from the state’s best newspapers, the Independent has infused life into Missouri’s news beats — but even better, they’ve allowed other organizations, including the Riverfront Times, to publish their work free of charge. It goes to show just how powerful good journalism can be — and why the worst of Jefferson City’s swamp are right to fear it. —Danny Wicentowski.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Journalist

We typically judge journalists on their impact and courage standing up to outside forces, and St. Louis Public Radio afternoon newscaster and reporter Marissane Lewis-Thompson is certainly a pro by that measure. But she also proved fearless in standing up to her own bosses, potentially putting her own job on the line, to call out racism and unfair treatment at the station. Multiple journalists at the station pushed back against management in the summer of 2020 after growing tired of years of unanswered complaints and watching their colleagues leave. Lewis-Thompson laid out a troubled history, naming names in a blistering Medium post under her own byline. In doing so, she put herself on the line to improve conditions not only for herself but colleagues. “We deserve better than what you have given us,” she wrote. Ultimately, fair and supportive working conditions for journalists will help the station and improve the work it produces. It is hard to imagine a bigger impact on journalism in St. Louis than that. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Activist

Activism in St. Louis often takes the form of groups marching through the streets, their collective presence shaking the halls of power. But other times, there’s only a still, small voice, keeping the flame of truth alive. Such is the case of Janna Añonuevo Langholz, a Filipino American artist in St. Louis who has single-handedly created a memorial to the lost residents of the 1904 “Philippine Village,” which housed some 1,200 people imported from the Philippine Islands to populate an unapologetically racist exhibit for that year’s World’s Fair in St. Louis. Segregated in 47 acres and put on display for the cost of 25 cents, the exhibit was a testament to the white supremacy and “race science” flourishing across the imperialist world. More than a century later, Langholz has become a one-person memorial as she leads tours of the former site of the human zoo. Her work and research are just the start of a larger reckoning. After all, before there can be a protest march, there must be at least one person willing to speak out. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Villain

A principled representative of the policies and politics with which we disagree would be one thing. It’s, of course, fine for well-intentioned people to disagree on how best to run a society. But when it comes to the race to replace Senator Roy Blunt, who will not seek reelection next year, this is absolutely not the situation we’re dealing with. The worst offenders, predictably, have been Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens and unstable blowhard with a gun Mark McCloskey. All three, rather than concerning themselves with policy or what they might do to improve the lives of ordinary Missourians, have thrust themselves fully into the most fever-riddled aspects of the culture war in the hopes of finding themselves in the good graces of the former president and his legions of frothing fans. Schmitt has taken to suing everyone from the state’s school system to its largest cities to the People’s Republic of China for some fucking reason; Greitens has branded himself a “political outsider” in the hopes of sufficiently emulating Daddy Trump despite the fact that he was literally the governor of the goddamn state; and McCloskey has mostly been posing with firearms whenever possible so that voters know he’ll be glad to shoot some libs if that’s what the job calls for. The fact that all three of them have a reasonable shot of winning is not just depressing, it’s an outright tragedy. But, to be fair, we already got Josh Hawley holding the other Senate seat, so it’s not like tragedy isn’t something we’re used to by now. —Daniel Hill.
POLITICS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

People & Places

St. Louis can sometimes feel like one big tug of war. Filled with huge personalities, opposing ideas and neighborhoods with identities so distinct that they can seem more like a collection of countries than simple municipal divisions, this town rattles and rumbles, constantly straining against itself. But that friction is energy, and it produces some of the most interesting characters, banging around and through some of the most compelling contexts, that you will find in the entire nation. Here’s to them, and this city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The New York Times Names Little Fox One of America's Favorite Restaurants

After a year-and-a-half defined by challenges, uncertainty and, at times, utter distress, Craig and Mowgli Rivard have reason to celebrate. Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue, 314-553-9456), the Fox Park eatery the husband and wife team opened together in December of 2019, has been named to the prestigious The New York Times Restaurant List for 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Switchgrass Spirits Opens Its Distillery to the Public This November

Three years after its founding, local distillery Switchgrass Spirits is ready to open its doors to the public. The north St. Louis-based company has announced plans to offer tours of its facilities, complete with a tasting the first Saturday of every month. Tours, which are free and must be reserved in advance, will begin November 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
