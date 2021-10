A section of the M6 motorway near Crewe has been closed following what National Highways described as a “serious collision’” which required air ambulance services.A stretch of the busy motorway between junctions 16 and 17 was affected, with the northbound carriageways closed entirely and the southbound lanes temporarily blocked to allow the helicopter to land.The incident resulted in long tailbacks on the M6 and a warning to drivers to avoid the area.In a statement, National Highways – which was rebranded from Highways England in August – said: “The M6 is closed northbound between Junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) and Junction 17 (Congleton)...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO