In any particular set, an onlooker might be confused as to what position junior Teagan Timperley is playing for the Northfield volleyball team. On one point, she might be directing the offense and providing pinpoint service to the team’s growing stable of outside hitters. On the next, she’ll be on the receiving end of that service and slamming down kills. In between, she’s also providing defensive cover on the back row and at the net, while operating as one of the most dangerous servers in the state.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO