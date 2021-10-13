CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleSCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany (AP) — German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation. German news agency dpa reports Dressen has ruled himself out of the first two speed events of the season in Canada and the United States. He hasn’t set a date for his return and doesn’t want to race if he isn’t competitive. Dressen says a lot will depend on the results of stress tests on his knee late next month.

