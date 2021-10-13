CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Swallowed by the road: Two cars plunge into lake of boiling water after huge sinkhole opens up on Russian street

By Will Stewart
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Two cars have been swallowed by a sinkhole full of piping hot water which suddenly opened up today in Russia.

The Toyota Corolla Spacio and Nissan Juke were marooned in the crater at a crossroads in Novosibirsk, Russia's third largest city.

Photos showed curious onlookers peering at the enormous sinkhole from behind a cordon as public utility workers toiled to try to free the cars.

'Two cars are completely sunk. One is just about afloat, the other is sinking. It's awful,' an eyewitness told NGS, a local news outlet.

A Lexus which had been waiting at a red light was towed away from danger after coming to a halt on the edge of the precipice 'as it was about to fall into the boiling pit,' another report stated.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItQ5G_0cQ1NAN000
Two cars have been swallowed by a sinkhole full of piping hot water which suddenly opened up today in the Russian city of Novosibirsk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS85X_0cQ1NAN000
The Toyota Corolla Spacio and Nissan Juke were marooned in the crater at a crossroads in Novosibirsk, Russia's third largest city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AV7Ox_0cQ1NAN000
Photos showed public utility workers toiling to try and free the cars, which were believed to have been parked when the sinkhole opened up

The Toyota and Nissan were believed to be parked outside a business centre when the hole opened, and there were no serious casualties in the incident, according to local reports.

Steam was visible at the hole, which was caused by a burst underground hot water pipe not far from the city's landmark theatre and opera house.

The pipeline supplies hot water to keep homes and workplaces warm during the cold Siberian winter.

The incident caused water supplies to 21 blocks of flats and three hospitals to be cut until tomorrow.

It is the latest in a series of similar accidents in the city.

Last month cars, buses and trucks were stranded after sinkholes opened in city streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOW0z_0cQ1NAN000
The sinkhole was caused by a burst underground hot water pipe. The incident has left 21 blocks of flats and three hospitals without water until tomorrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvSkr_0cQ1NAN000
Wednesday's incident is the latest in a series of similar accidents in Novosibirsk. Last month cars, buses and trucks were stranded after sinkholes opened in city streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZTb1_0cQ1NAN000
There were reportedly no injuries caused by the sinkhole, though a Lexus which had been waiting at a red light narrowly escaped

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis’ I-35W & Lake Street Station’s Opening Delayed After Deadly Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadly, fiery crash this weekend has delayed Monday’s opening of a new transit stop in Minneapolis. Two days before the $20-million I-35W & Lake Street Station was to open for traffic, a driver struck the building. The vehicle erupted in flames on impact Saturday night, killing the driver. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released the name of the driver or other details about the crash. Charles Carlson, director of Bus Rapid Transit for Metro Transit, says the building only sustained minor damage. (credit: CBS) The car was driving northbound on 35W when it entered the lane for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pinalcentral.com

2 killed in fiery rollover accident on I-10

CASA GRANDE — Two people are dead after an eastbound semi truck on Interstate 10 crossed the median and struck several vehicles in the westbound lanes including two other semi trucks before bursting into flames. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near milepost 187, south of the State Route...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Casualties#Boiling Water#Sinkhole#Accident#Russian#Ngs#Lexus
Hawk Eye

Semi carrying oversized load gets stuck on the ramp to Great River Bridge for three hours

The Great River Bridge on-ramp was blocked for about three hours early Wednesday by a semi-truck carrying an oversized load. The semi was traveling north on Front Street and attempting to turn onto U.S. 34 East at about 8:30 a.m. when the large, empty grain bin the truck was hauling and flatbed trailer struck the on-ramp's concrete side rail on the right side, according to Burlington police and fire officials.
BURLINGTON, IA
KTRE

Sinkhole in Texarkana ‘big enough to swallow a car’ causes traffic headache for drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A sinkhole in Texarkana has been causing an inconvenience for area drivers. On Monday, Oct. 11, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it’s working together with the city to pinpoint the cause of the sinkhole, which is on Highway 67 between Pine and Olive streets. TxDOT says lanes were blocked Saturday night for the safety of the public.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nissan
Country
Russia
Register-Guard

Two bodies found in water near Manzanita after sailboat washes up on coast

NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. — Two bodies were found in the water after a 42-foot sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast Sunday night, authorities said. Calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.
MANZANITA, OR
Killeen Daily Herald

Boil-water notice lifted for properties on Fort Hood Street

A boil-water notice for properties at 6101-6701 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen was lifted Monday morning, city officials said. The boil-water notice had been put in place late Thursday, when a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line. Water crews had to isolate the water main line for repairs.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Denver

Kit Carson Peak Climber Madeline Baharlou-Quivey’s Body Retrieved By Rescue Crews, Helicopter

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Rescue personnel and a helicopter successfully completed the highly technical recovery of a 29-year-old Denver woman’s body from Kit Carson Peak on Saturday evening. Anna DeBattiste of the Colorado Search And Rescue Association confirmed that rescue team members safely returned from the operation some time after midnight. The south face of Kit Carson Peak. (credit: Saguache County Search and Rescue/Facebook) Using ropes and climbing harnesses, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue personnel made the climb from the Spanish Creek side of the peak, approaching Baharlou-Quivey’s location from below, DeBattiste told CBS4. A helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire...
DENVER, CO
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: Teen dead after early morning Highway 60 crash

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Karina Nichole Ayala, 19, died on-scene Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck on the 100 block of US Highway 60. According to the Canyon Police Department (CPD), Ayala was driving a Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Highway 60. The driver of a semi-truck was traveling westbound, turning left crossing the eastbound lane when the vehicles collided.
CANYON, TX
ksro.com

Deceased Head-On Crash Victim Identified

A Guerneville man has been identified as the fatality victim in a head on crash between a pick up truck and a bus. 46-year-old Gabriel Nelson was driving east in his pick up along River Road near Old Fellows Park Road when he drove into the opposite lane and collided with a Sonoma County Transit bus. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Five others on the bus were unharmed. CHP is still trying to determine why Nelson’s pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
The Independent

Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shocking moment woman falls down manhole with baby in arms

The woman was seemingly oblivious to the sign in front of the open manhole, and may have been talking on the phone at the time the accident took place. Thankfully, passers-by were able to intervene quickly – and managed to get both mother and her one-year-old daughter out of the sewer at speed.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Doctor Killed In Head-On, Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

A doctor from the Hudson Valley was killed in a head-on hit-and-run crash.The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, in Orange County on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Dr. John C. Hordines Jr., age 54, was driving a 2010 Chevy Tahoe southbound w…
CORNWALL, CT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy