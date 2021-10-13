CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Mysterious 40ft-long shipwreck that may be a 200-year-old Royal Navy warship is discovered on a beach in Latvia

By Ryan Morrison, Michael Havis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A mysterious 40ft-long shipwreck found on a Latvian beach dates back 200 years and could be the remains of a lost Royal Navy warship, according to experts.

Locals in Latvia discovered the exposed beams of the wreck on Daugavgrīva beach, which is only a few miles away from the capital city, Riga.

However, the true scale of the discovery remained hidden until excavators arrived, when a section of wreckage was revealed measuring 39 feet long and 13 feet wide.

While the ship's origins are yet to be discerned, there's evidence that its hull was once plated with copper – a technology first pioneered by the Royal Navy.

The age of the ship is also unknown, but it is made from oak, a popular shipbuilding material in Britain until he mid-1800s, leading Latvian heritage chiefs to suggest it could be between 150 and 200 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19E41q_0cQ1N7o400
A mysterious 40ft-long shipwreck found on a Latvian beach dates back 200 years and could be the remains of a lost Royal Navy warship, according to experts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWqVM_0cQ1N7o400
To uncover the remarkable remains of the mystery oak and copper ship, excavators had to remove a massive 36ft by 13ft blanket of sand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgaIG_0cQ1N7o400
However, the true scale of the discovery remained hidden until excavators arrived, when a section of wreckage was revealed measuring 39 feet long and 13 feet wide

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE MYSTERY SHIP?

Very little is known about the origins of the ship found in Latvia.

The timbers are made of oak, which was a popular shipbuilding material in the British-isles until the mid-1800s.

It also had copper nails, used to secure copper plates on the underwater section to protect the timbers.

This was also a common practice in the British ship-building industry, particularly for warships and long-distance merchant vessels.

The timbers they found were 40ft long, but they can't say how long the boat itself was, or what type of vessel.

With the available evidence, the team suspect it dates back between 150-200 years and was likely a Royal Navy Warship on patrol in the Baltics.

A spokesperson for Latvia's National Cultural Heritage Board said thousands of small copper nails remain on the outside of the timbers.

This indicates that the ship was clad with copper plates, suggesting it was either a warship or a long-distance merchant ship that went on very long voyages.

'It has likely sailed not only through the Baltic and North Seas, but also on further voyages to the tropics,' the spokesperson elaborated.

'Copper plating of underwater parts of ships was started by the British in the late 18th century, so this wreck probably dates back to the 19th century.'

In a statement, one of the excavators – part of a team from the Freeport of Riga – said that they had expected to find only a 'small wooden ship fragment'.

'But the further we dug,' they added, 'the clearer it became – the find is significantly bigger than any of us could have predicted.'

Oak was a common material used in British shipbuilding at the time, and a study by Western Oregon University in 2012, found that by the late eighteenth century, the Royal Navy demanded 50,000 loads of oak per year.

This was a significant proportion of the total 218,000 loads used throughout the UK each year, with more than 1,000 'long, straight masts' imported from the Baltic, as domestic timber wasn't tall or straight enough for the job.

At the same time, a single ship-of-the-line required the wood from roughly 4,000 mature oaks for construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6uOT_0cQ1N7o400
Locals in Latvia discovered the exposed beams of the wreck on Daugavgrīva beach, which is only a few miles away from the capital city, Riga

To uncover the remarkable remains of the mystery oak and copper ship, excavators had to remove a massive 36ft by 13ft blanket of sand.

'We realized that that wasn't everything either – more probably sleeps under the sand, maybe even a whole ship,' the excavator said.

The copper plates, which protected against shipworms and the corrosive effect of salt water, have long since been removed, but images of the remains show its wooden beams are 'remarkably well preserved'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VyWZ_0cQ1N7o400
A spokesperson for Latvia's National Cultural Heritage Board said thousands of small copper nails remain on the outside of the timbers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Wxt_0cQ1N7o400
This indicates that the ship was clad with copper plates, suggesting it was either a warship or a long-distance merchant ship that went on very long voyages

In order to ensure the continued preservation of the wreck, it has now been reburied, pending a decision on its future.

Archaeologist Janis Meinerts explained: 'Finding such a large fragment of shipwreck on the coast is a rare event and preserving it for future generations and exhibiting it is a difficult task. The worst thing would be to do it recklessly.'

In the meantime, the wreck has been designated a newly-discovered cultural monument, which enables further research into its origins to be undertaken. It will also soon be explored with ground-penetrating radar, revealing its true scale.

ROYAL NAVY WARSHIPS IN THE 19TH CENTURY CAME IN SIX RATES

The British Royal Navy was a global force during the 18th and 19th Century, with six ratings of warship sailing the oceans.

During this time the navy was also a major consumer of timer, demanded over 50,000 lots of timber from around the world, a large portion of the total 210,000 lots demanded for the nation as a whole.

The 'Rate' of a ship was decided by the number of guns she carried, according to the National Maritime Museum.

The largest, or First Rate, had 120 guns, and the smallest, or Sixth Rate, carried just 20 guns as it sailed around the world.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, the Royal Navy was the largest maritime force in the world, in tactics, training, organisation, hygiene, logistical support and warship design.

For a 100 year period, between 1815 and 1914, the Royal Navy had very little opposition, due in part to its overwhelming dominance.

Towards the mid-point of this period, ships building changed dramatically, moving from oak timber frames, to metal fleets.

This led to a complete overhaul of the Royal Navy war fleet, and despite this, thanks to the British leadership in the industrial revolution, the navy remained dominant.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Cutter Bear: Mystery solved as legendary 1874 ship that hunted Nazis found decades after disappearance

Almost 150 years after rolling off a Scottish shipyard, the legendary US Revenue Cutter Bear has been found off the coast of Canada.Its discovery near Nova Scotia brings an end to the 60-year search for the iconic steam and sail-powered vessel famous for Arctic rescues and helping capture a German spy boat during World War II.The Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced they are "reasonably certain" a wreck found in 2019 is the missing US Revenue Cutter Bear.Before it sank in 1963, the Bear was already considered a historically significant ship after decades of service in...
MILITARY
Telegraph

China is launching equivalent of Royal Navy every four years

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the next Chief of the Defence Staff, is about to lead Britain’s Armed Forces on a fundamental reorientation. Anything less than a successful transformation to meet the threats of the future – a timeframe that would be better thought of in terms of months rather than years – will shatter the foundations underpinning any notion of a Global Britain.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US submarine hits underwater object in Pacific Ocean: Navy

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): A US Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine collided with an unknown submerged object last Saturday while travelling through international waters in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed the Navy. "The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Latvian#The Royal Navy#British#Royal Navy Warship
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
USNI News

This is What a Chinese Stealth Warship Looks Like on Radar

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.
MILITARY
thedrive

The Air Force's New 5,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bomb Breaks Cover

The GBU-72/B offers an improved all-weather bunker-busting capability in between the Air Force's 2,000-pound and 30,000-pound class types. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed a series of tests of a new 5,000-pound-class bunker-buster bomb, the GBU-72/B. This included the release of a prototype...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Russian fighter jets escort U.S. Air Force bomber over Pacific Ocean

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Three Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort a U.S. Air Force plane over the Pacific Ocean after it reportedly approached Russian airspace, the National Defense Command Center said. Three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber after air radars in the Eastern Military Region...
MILITARY
thedrive

Watch This B-1B Make A Crazy Steep Banking Climb After A Touch And Go At RAF Fairford

The swing-wing bomber made a triumphant touch and go before coming in to land after a local mission. B-1B "Bone" bombers are currently forward deployed to RAF Fairford in England as part of Bomber Task Force-Europe, which sees B-1s, B-52s, and B-2s rotate into the theater fairly regularly for operations with NATO and other allies and to 'deter' Russia. For instance, just a couple of days ago, a pair of the B-1Bs flew from RAF Fairford to Lithuania to train with forward air controllers on the ground there, before making an unprecedented stop at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany to refuel and then heading back to RAF Fairford. Today the big swing-wing bombers headed out on more local missions and upon returning from one of these sorties, a Bone executed a touch and go followed by a touch of afterburner and the execution of an incredible banking climb—almost a wing-over—before landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
The Independent

Former head of Royal Marines died of hanging, inquest hears

The former head of the Royal Marines died by hanging, a hearing to open the inquest into his death was told.Major General Matthew Holmes, 54, was found dead in a bedroom at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on 2 October. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said at the time his cause of death was unknown but not being treated as suspicious.At a short hearing, coroner Jason Pegg said Maj Gen Holmes said: "It's suspected that Matthew Holmes had a number of concerns at the time of his death including matters relating to his marriage and his service career.”Maj Gen Holmes's...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusaders Sword off Haifa Beach

Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin discovered ancient artifacts on the sea bed when he was scuba diving off the Carmel coast last Saturday. He saw an ancient stone and metal anchors, pottery fragments, and a majestic sword with a 3-foot long blade and a foot long hilt. The treasures had apparently been uncovered by the waves and undercurrents that shifted the sand at the bottom of the sea.
SCIENCE
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Locates Wreckage Of Ship Missing For 58 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963. The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice. The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia. “Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA. “The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.” During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy