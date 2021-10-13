CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon Announces A Black Color Version Of The PowerShot Zoom

canonwatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the Canon PowerShot Zoom? Canon’s concept camera with a 100-400mm optical zoom? Here is a black color version, but I guess only for the Asia market. The black color Canon PowerShot Zoom will be available in December 2021. This seems to be for the Asian X-mas business. Canon PowerShot Zoom coverage is listed here.

