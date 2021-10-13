CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Should Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain really quit Liverpool and return to Arsenal? He slipped well down Jurgen Klopp's pecking order after injuries cut him down in his prime - and Mikel Arteta badly needs his old pal's help

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly considering a shock return to Arsenal after becoming frustrated with the lack of opportunities at Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's Anfield career has been bittersweet. Many would consider a Premier League title, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup a success but the England international has failed to cement his place under Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons.

The 28-year-old midfielder - who is believed to earn £125,000 per week on a contract running until 2023 - thrived in his first season after his £35million move from Arsenal in 2017, both on the wing and in the engine room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y30J8_0cQ1F4sD00
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could call it quits on his Liverpool career after a lack of game time - he is pictured in training this week while most of his team-mates are away on international duty

But a cruel ACL injury in a Champions League semi-final stunted his progress, forcing him to miss 316 days of Reds action - and he hasn't reached the same dizzying heights since.

In fact, every time he looked to be hitting his peak another injury blow has come along to knock him back down again.

Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to be enjoying a slight renaissance in a comeback from his ACL injury, making a total of 43 appearances across all competitions for the Reds during their victorious Premier League campaign in 2019-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXNa2_0cQ1F4sD00
First-team starts have become few and far between for Oxlade-Chamberlain in recent years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLY9B_0cQ1F4sD00
The Englishman suffered a major setback in 2018 after picking up an ACL injury against Roma

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, shutting down the season for a spell and Oxlade-Chamberlain's chances.

On the third day of preparations for the 2020-21 campaign in Austria, he went down during a training session with yet another knee injury and was ruled out until December.

He made just 17 appearances last season with only two coming in starts and he never really seemed to get going again following his latest spell on the sidelines.

Injuries look to have finally caught up with the midfielder, who now seems to lack the physicality needed to break into a Klopp-style side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsVuW_0cQ1F4sD00
The 28-year-old is reportedly frustrated at his lack of chances under Jurgen Klopp (centre)

Despite staying fit through a full pre-season this year, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just two appearances, with the Reds boss favouring the intensity of youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are locked and loaded automatic picks in Liverpool's midfield and so Klopp's favoured 4-3-3 formation leaves just one coveted spot for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara to contend for.

At the start of the season, Elliott looked to have that final spot well within his grasp after the 18-year-old's unexpected impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHifT_0cQ1F4sD00
The Liverpool boss favoured youngster Harvey Elliott (right) in midfield at the start of the term
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d62zk_0cQ1F4sD00
The 18-year-old secured his spot in the Reds' midfielder before suffering a horror ankle injury

But a serious ankle injury sustained against Leeds has curtailed the youngster's ambitions. Yet one player's agony is another player's opportunity - just not for Oxlade-Chamberlain it seems.

Instead, it is Jones who has grasped at the opportunity Elliott's misfortune has left behind. The 20-year-old had to wait patiently in the wings and bide his time earlier in the season before the chance to fill the void left by Elliott arose.

Now, he has seen his bid for more playing time come to fruition - he has started four games and is riding a wave of momentum once again as the local lad full of hope and promise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJnOo_0cQ1F4sD00
20-year-old Curtis Jones scored a belting Premier League goal against Brentford last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKuQ3_0cQ1F4sD00
Jones (left) has seized the chance to break into the team, providing assists against Porto

And, while Jones's impressive displays, featuring a wonder strike against Brentford and an assist-loaded performance at Porto, have benefitted Liverpool, they have done nothing to further Oxlade-Chamberlain's case.

He had been a great creative asset during his debut campaign for the Reds, generating seven assists in the Premier League and creating 34 chances.

But as his game time decreased, naturally so did his output - and dramatically so.

With a grand total of 19 minutes played over two appearances in the league in the 2018-19 season, he didn't record a single assist.

However, he returned to full fitness as the Reds rampaged to the title in 2019-20 and we saw a glimpse of the attacking weapon he had been before the ACL injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051XUh_0cQ1F4sD00

In 30 league appearances, he found the back of the net four times, provided an assist and created 17 chances.

Yet, as he missed yet another chunk of Liverpool's campaign last season, his attacking contributions dropped once again.

It is clear we never fully got a taste of what Oxlade-Chamberlain could truly achieve under Klopp and the route back into midfield now seems to be closed.

However, he could have has an opportunity to break back into the team through his old wing-back position from his Arsenal days.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is indisputably Liverpool's No 1 choice at right back, there is always a need for a quality back-up. Although central midfield is admittedly his preferred position, Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to grasp at any lifeline he's handed to rejuvenate his Liverpool career.

The Englishman played wing-back under Arsene Wenger, a role that bears strong similarities to the way Klopp deploys his full backs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNdkl_0cQ1F4sD00
Oxlade-Chamberlain played at wing-back under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkKq9_0cQ1F4sD00
The midfielder could be reunited with former team-mate Mikel Arteta (left) at the Emirates

The Southampton academy graduate possesses strength, pace, an ability to cross the ball and skilful dribbling - all constituents of an excellent full back, which could see him easily slip into the position.

Even Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher endorsed the potential position change on Twitter back in June.

The former defender tweeted: 'Could the Ox not play there?

'Got the pace & engine, he'll be fine on the ball & used to being in crossing areas after spending so long there as a winger.'

But even that route has been closed off to Oxlade-Chamberlain as Klopp has chosen veteran and previous left back stand-in James Milner ahead of him in Alexander-Arnold's absence due to a groin injury.

It is a bitter chapter of Oxlade-Chamberlain's career, which looked to be entering it's second wave upon his arrival at Anfield. Instead he is left as a shadow of his former self.

Now, with playing time running thin, he is reportedly seeking a fresh challenge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is weighing up bringing his injury-hit Reds career to an end and reuniting with his former team-mate Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5hcK_0cQ1F4sD00
Arsenal are short in midfield numbers after Granit Xhaka was ruled out for three months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lq3qw_0cQ1F4sD00
The Ox certainly has the ability to shine again - as he shows here - but can he stay fit?

A return to the Emirates could be just the move he needs to resurrect his stuttering career in north London given the Gunners' issues in midfield.

The former Arsenal man would not suffer the same competitiveness for a spot in Arteta's side as he does under Klopp.

Granit Xhaka was ruled out for three months in September following a knee injury suffered in the north London derby, while Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are set to partake in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

That leaves just summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, and utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles as central midfield options for Arteta, which leaves a spot wide open for Oxlade-Chamberlain to slip into.

The Ox still has plenty of years left in the tank, should he stay injury free. With no chance to shine in a loaded Liverpool squad, that time could be spent salvaging his career back among old friends.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hits out at FA after Liverpool suffer Curtis Jones injury blow

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the FA for their lack of communication after Curtis Jones picked up an injury on international duty with England Under 21s.The 20-year-old was absent from the 2-2 draw against Slovenia due to a groin problem. Ahead of the Under-21s’ match against Andorra four days later, manager Lee Carsley insisted England “definitely won’t be taking any risks.”Jones came off the bench in the second half to assist the winner for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, but Klopp has now revealed that the midfielder will be unavailable to face Watford this weekend. Klopp said: “Curtis Jones came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Diogo Jota feels Liverpool is a 'different club' this season after the return of fans to Anfield as he missed the home crowd in his debut season and praises 'outstanding' manager Jurgen Klopp

Diogo Jota says he feels as though he is playing in a different club following the return of fans to Anfield. The Portugal international recently celebrated one year as a Liverpool player after joining the Reds in September 2020. The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful debut campaign finding the net 13...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Aaron Ramsdale's £30m Arsenal transfer was widely mocked but he has since won over the fans and Mikel Arteta has made him the club's No 1 keeper... so, following his England call-up, what are the secrets to his Emirates success?

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £30million on Aaron Ramsdale over the summer - especially when it looked like the goalkeeper would only be playing back-up to Bernd Leno. Rival fans could not help but laugh at the the Gunners, having suffered their lowest Premier League finish since 1995 after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp suffers an injury blow ahead of Liverpool's clash at Watford as Diogo Jota is sent home early from Portugal duty with a slight knock

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash at Watford on Saturday. Forward Diogo Jota has been sent home early from international duty with a slight knock after missing Portugal's 3-0 friendly victory over Qatar last weekend. Portugal face Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta admits Martinelli needs to check his ego

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Martinelli must handle not being selected better. Without European football in 21-22, minutes will be hard to come by for the Ituano academy product. Arteta has already informed Martinelli of what he needs to do in order to keep himself in his manager's good-books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool transfer news: Aguibou Camara on the radar after Olympiacos star impresses Jurgen Klopp's scouts

Liverpool's recruitment team intend to keep a close eye on Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, sources close to the Greek side have confirmed to CBS Sports. Camara first caught the eye of Liverpool scouts in a Europa League match against Fenerbahce, a 3-0 win in which the youngster excelled, and they subsequently observed him in the Super League clash with Panathanaikos, the so-called derby of the eternal enemies. Representatives for Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to make more frequent trips to Athens over the coming weeks as they evaluate the suitability of the 20-year-old and assess whether he could make the transition from Greece to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool 'open negotiations to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free next summer' with Jurgen Klopp 'in love' with the French winger as he looks to rejuvenate his front line

Liverpool have reportedly already started negotiations to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer. The winger is out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the campaign and his representatives are said to be already listening to interest from possible future clubs. According...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Anfield#The Champions League#Fifa Club World Cup#Reds
vavel.com

How Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot seized his chance in Jurgen Klopp's team

Liverpool were hoping a repeat of last season’s injury woes would not pop up again. A season that was near enough written off because of the year-ending injuries to so many key players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Just as the Reds had started to pick up a rhythm in this new 2020/21 season, moments before Harvey Elliot was due to be substituted and be replaced by Jordan Henderson, the youngster was involved in a horrible challenge that would see him sit on the sidelines for the next few months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
ESPN

Thomas Partey is Arsenal's pivotal player as Mikel Arteta continues rebuild

Arsenal's £140 million summer transfer spree was a huge show of faith in manager Mikel Arteta's judgment, but it was also part of a gamble that began much earlier. This latest recruitment drive was the consequence of a promise by Kroenke Sports Enterprises to invest; it was their response to fan protests arising from the club's involvement in the failed European Super League project, which stoked longstanding resentment at their presiding over a gradual, but sustained, decline in the club's Premier League status. The Kroenkes have not been quite as parsimonious as some would argue.
MLS
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'remarkable' Patrick Vieira ahead of the Arsenal legend's first return to the Emirates as a manager with Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta has hailed Patrick Vieira as ‘remarkable’ and one of a kind as he prepares for his first return to Arsenal as a manager. Vieira brings his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates on Monday in what will be an eagerly-anticipated occasion and meeting of two of Arsene Wenger’s former captains.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's just another opinion': Defiant Mikel Arteta DISMISSES Thierry Henry's criticism of Arsenal after the Gunners legend suggested his old side might not be going in the 'right direction'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down Thierry Henry's criticism that the club might not be heading in the 'right direction' under him. The club legend, who notched 228 goals in 376 appearances for the north London side, expressed doubt over the current situation at the Gunners earlier this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba: The Premier League stars who’ve returned to former golf equipment as Arsenal plan shock Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swoop

Liverpool are stated to be keen to cash-in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following experiences he’s needed again by former membership Arsenal. The Gunners are reportedly contemplating a transfer to deliver the midfielder again to the Emirates following his injury-hit spell on Merseyside. Oxlade-Chamberlain has slumped down the pecking order at Anfield,...
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy