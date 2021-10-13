Welsh named new head of women’s services at Valley Health System

Grant Integrated Services gave itself a makeover that includes a new name, new logo and new mission. Dell Anderson, executive director of what’s now called Renew, Grant Behavioral Health & Wellness, said the rebranding has been in the works for the last year. He also said it has been something he was toying with since he started at Grant Integrated Services a little more than two years ago. He wanted to change the perception of the organization held by the community. He wanted the community to feel welcome at the facilities and for the conversation around the services it offers to not be riddled with stigma.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO