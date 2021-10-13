Welsh named new head of women’s services at Valley Health System
Dr. Tia Welsh was named chair of women’s health for Valley Medical Group and director of obstetrics & gynecology for the Valley Hospital, Valley Health System announced. Welsh will be a member of clinical leadership team at Valley Medical Group and the Valley Hospital, with oversight responsibility for the delivery of clinical services for women, including program development and strategic planning. She also will lead the development of an OB/GYN residency to be introduced at Valley in 2024.www.roi-nj.com
