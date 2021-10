Series B Equity and Debt Financing to Support First 1,000 Robot Installations for New and Current Customers. Redwood City, CA - October 13, 2021 - Dexterity, the creators of intelligent robotic systems for logistics, warehouses, and supply chain, today announced that it raised an additional US$140M in Series B equity funding and debt. Major existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins greatly expanded their commitment to Dexterity by leading the Series B, with additional participation from Obvious Ventures, B37 Ventures and Presidio Ventures. Dexterity will use the new capital to support the growth of the company as its first thousand robots are deployed into production.

