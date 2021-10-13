Why Idaho Should Host A Non-Violent Squid Game

Road trips are an incredible way to enjoy parts of the country that often gets missed. The freedom of the open road can be therapeutic. Road trips can be fantastic for bonding or great to do alone and explore at your leisure. When I was 21 I moved from Tucson Arizona all the way up to Anchorage Alaska. I drove. By myself. It took 5 days. I stopped most nights to sleep in my car because I was broke at the time. I saw herds of buffalo, massive fields of wildflowers, farming fields and massive mountain peaks. I drove through mountains to coastline and everything between. There were times when I didn't see another car, person or building for hours, and hours and hours. From then on I was hooked on road trips. I love them and since living in Idaho the last few years have absolutely loved checking out the stunning highways, byways and backroads that Idaho has to offer.

4 DAYS AGO