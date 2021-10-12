McMurry University Honoring 10 Distinguished Alumni During 2021 Homecoming Festivities
(Abilene, Texas – October 12, 2021) A business leader, science educator, artist, religious leader, teacher, retired administrator, athletic director, retired district judge, community leader and philanthropist will all be recognized for exemplifying excellence in their professional careers at the Annual Night of Distinction dinner set for Friday, October 15. McMurry University will acknowledge the accomplishments of these 10 outstanding alumni which include two former trustees.news.mcm.edu
