Trying To Go Viral? These Content Tips From Girls United Summit May Help
BLK GRL Studios founder Ibukun Oladejo and artist Kaelyn Kastle give their advice. Whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, or even Twitter Spaces, everywhere we turn, creatives are taking over these social platforms, going viral and proving that meaningful content makes dollars and sense. At the second annual Girls United Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, our virtual audience got a few gems from top Black female content creators about how to maneuver through the content creation space while remaining true to yourself.girlsunited.essence.com
