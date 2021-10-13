We Got Real About Entrepreneurship During The 2021 Girls United Summit
We talked about it all — from self doubt to self-care to self-sufficiency. Sometimes being a Black woman entrepreneur can be tough. Of any racial and gendered group, we’re most likely to start a business , but statistics show we can struggle when it comes to having the resources needed to keep us afloat. This is why we knew we had to touch on entrepreneurship from Black women’s perspectives during our second annual Girls United Summit.girlsunited.essence.com
