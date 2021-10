One of the largest manufacturers of guns in the world and a major Western Mass employer announced they are getting out of Dodge…at least a major part of the operation. Smith & Wesson announced today they are moving their headquarters and a major part of their production facility to Tennessee in 2023. A major reason for the exit from Springfield is the proposed Massachusetts law that would ban the company from making assault-style weapons and handguns.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO