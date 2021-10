If you're reading this, then odds are good you already know last year's average monthly Social Security payment was worth $1,559. What you may not realize, however, is that most retired beneficiaries aren't actually collecting that much. A few people are getting a little more, while a lot are getting much less. As such, if your retirement budget is loosely based on that $1,559 average, you might want to find out exactly how much you'll be banking from the government-run program when the time comes.

