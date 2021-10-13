CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Entrepreneurial Conference comes to UWSP next week

spmetrowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiming to inspire, encourage and challenge, the first virtual Women’s Entrepreneurial Conference will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, during Women’s Entrepreneurship Week. The conference will be held via Zoom Web Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the themes “Thriving as Founders” and “Starting New Stuff,” its goals are to provide education, resources and stories of empowerment around the idea of creating something from nothing. It is geared toward people in all stages and levels of leadership in any organization as well as aspiring business owners.

