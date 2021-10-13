CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Best Running Trails

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretend you’re a tourist and knock out your run in Gateway Arch National Park (11 North Fourth Street; 314-655-1600), while enjoying one of the city’s greatest sights. Get there early, and you’ll not only avoid the majority of said tourists but see the sunrise reflect off the Arch. It’s a scene that will still awe you, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. The new expansion offers wide, paved paths that meander through the grounds. A quick, 1.5-mile loop is infinitely customizable, depending on how hard you want to go. Feeling like Rocky? Hit the stairs that rise away from the Mississippi River. Add onto the route with a jog across the Eads Bridge to the north, or cruise west through Downtown, hopscotching from one park to the next until you reach Soldiers Memorial. Curl around and come back into the park along the north side of Kiener Plaza. In warm weather, you can finish up with an outdoor yoga class that convenes on Tuesday mornings into early October. Don’t let the tourists have all the fun. —Doyle Murphy.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WRBL News 3

If you like a good hike, these are the best trails in NC to check out

North Carolina is an explorer’s paradise. While there are so many options to choose from, sometimes it can be hard to pick which ones to add to your bucket list. Fortunately, we have devised a list of the most scenic trails in North Carolina.  Graveyard Fields Loop Trail Graveyard Fields is an extremely popular hiking trail on the Bule […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Trail Ridge Road, Colorado

The famous Trail Ridge Road in Colorado is the Rocky Mountain National Park’s heavily traveled highway to the sky. Opened in 1932, it’s widely credited with opening the Rocky Mountains up to the adventurous motorist. Why not book a hotel nearby on Culture Trip?. Here, travelers climb some 4,000ft (1,220m)...
COLORADO STATE
mylittlefalls.com

The Organ Trail runs through Little Falls

Mark Scotch loads his bicycle up in Canal Place to take it to Herkimer for repairs during “The Organ Trail” 1,600-mile journey that he’s on. In case you didn’t know, The Organ Trail (Not the Oregon Trail) runs through Little Falls. At least it did last week Monday when Mark Scotch cycled through the City on his 1,600-mile journey from Massachusetts to Wisconsin.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WETM

Ives Run Trail Challenge this weekend in Tioga

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The Ives Run Trail Challenge is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake. On Saturday, in-person check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older who register on Saturday can pay the $25 entry fee in cash or by check. There is no entry fee for those 12 and under.
TIOGA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Popular Science

How to beat the crowds and enjoy the best hiking trails in peace

For years, national park visitation numbers have been on a steady incline as folks from all walks of life discover the mental and physical benefits of spending time outside. Unfortunately, more people means more congestion on trails, and crowds make peace and quiet in the woods nearly impossible to come by.
TRAVEL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Public Park

You could spend your entire life visiting Forest Park (5595 Grand Drive) and never get bored. There’s natural beauty there, sure, but the amount of activities contained in the 1,326 acres there seems infinite. You can visit the Saint Louis Art Museum or the Saint Louis Zoo or the Saint Louis Science Center. You can golf. You can ride a bike. You can learn some local history. You can skate. You can walk. You can fish. You can have a picnic. You can sunbathe. You can play softball. You can fly a kite. You can sit down for dinner. You can do yoga. You can kayak. You can ride a paddle boat. You can see native wildflowers. You can visit the natural playscape for kids. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, you can even see performances of Shakespeare’s plays or hot air balloons. Forest Park is magical. —Jaime Lees.
YOGA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Hiking

An interesting history and even better views await you at Castlewood State Park (1401 Kiefer Creek Road; 636-227-4433). The large park used to be a popular partying venue but has since been cleared away to accommodate hikers and bikers alike. Castlewood straddles the Meramec River, spanning over 18,000 acres. In all of its glory, the park in St. Louis County tangles itself in eight different hiking trails. Trails vary in difficulty and sights to be seen. Trek through the Al Foster trail on what used to be an abandoned railroad track or maybe take an easy loop with the Cedar Bluff Loop. The River Scene Trail, featuring sweeping river views and wooden staircases, is among Castlewood’s most popular. Whatever trail you take, you’ll get in nature views and plenty of exercise. Lush green trees, the long river — it’s a perfect place to get away for the afternoon while still staying close to home. —Jenna Jones.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Gym

There are fancier places and even cheaper places, but the Carondelet Park Rec Complex (930 Holly Hills Avenue; 314-768-9622) is a big, solidly equipped gym that you might actually enjoy. Instead of gymbros and aggressive sales pitches for tanning packages, you might see Vietnamese grandmothers rolling along on the ellipticals next to young guys getting in their warm-up. Kids come in for afterschool programs, and dads strap on knee braces for pickup basketball. It’s a mix of people that feels like the neighborhood, with preening at a minimum. Entering at street level, there is a walking/running track that circles above a large, lower-level weight room, arranged with your customary free weights, benches and racks at the front and treadmills and bikes at the back. The walkway passes through a dividing wall and takes you over two full-size basketball courts. Along the way, you pass classrooms and carve outs where you’ll often find people doing bodyweight exercises. The crown jewel of the place is the pool, which features indoor and outdoor places to swim and hang out as well as a waterslide so big you can see it from Interstate 55. Top it all off with a walk through Carondelet Park. You won’t even miss your commercial gym. —Doyle Murphy.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bike Shop

In a sea of very good local bike shops, Big Shark Bicycle Company (multiple locations including 1155 South Big Bend Blvd; 314-862-1188) is, well, a big fish. They’ve got a solid selection and are happy to order anything they don’t have. But the key is they’re approachable, whether you’re just getting started or ride 100 miles a week. The cliché of the snobby bike shop employee is overblown (most are cool with anyone interested in bikes), but it can be intimidating for newcomers to ask what might seem like dumb questions. Big Shark’s staffers have all been friendly and unpretentious in our experience. It’s also nice to have access to multiple locations throughout the metro region. Those two wheels tend to take you all over the place. —Doyle Murphy.
BICYCLES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place (Not Your House) to Avoid People

The problem with people is that they’re always moving. One minute you’re walking down the sidewalk or occupying an elevator, and then, bam, there they are, breathing and sweating and all that jazz. But in the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive; 314-721-0072), your introversion is the perfect engine for exploration: Imagine you’re perusing some Greek antiquities on the museum’s main level when some boomers in khaki shorts arrive while having FaceTime conversations on speakerphone, like monsters. Instead of freezing up, beat a tactical retreat — since that just means you’re going to run into more incredible art, history and culture. Let the crush of other people move you toward underappreciated galleries: Leave the European art in the main halls and descend to the lower level, where you encounter the stunning storytelling in the ritual garb of the indigenous cultures of Africa. Marvel at the intricate and practical craftsmanship of Native American and Oceanic cultures, their vast economies operating completely outside colonialist civilizations. In the museum, let the crowds be your signposts – and let your misanthropy be your tour guide.—Danny Wicentowski.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Outdoor Dining

Launched as St. Louis’ first food-truck park in the heart of the pandemic, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road; 314-390-2806) broke into the region’s food scene with a daily selection of different food trucks, live music and even movies projected on a 26-foot screen. The result at times feels like someone picked up a dozen restaurants, flipped them upside down and shook out the contents over a tidy city park. Every day, patrons equipped with lawn chairs and picnic baskets browse the selection of the city’s best food trucks, and picky eaters have a lot to choose from, from sliders to tacos to ice cream to Korean and Mediterranean cuisine. The space has become an instant hit, and even as some normalcy returns to the food scene, the seeds of great food and family entertainment have clearly grown into something special. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best BBQ

Earlier this year, David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of the barbecue brand BEAST Craft BBQ Co., temporarily suspended barbecue operations at their Grove smokehouse and butchery, BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue; 314-944-6003), because they just couldn’t make ends meet. The pandemic had ravaged their business, like just about every other restaurant across the city, and the high price of high-quality meat, coupled with their storefront’s massive footprint, prompted them to make the difficult decision of putting what they’d become known for on hold until they could safely welcome guests back in their dining room. In its place, they set up an excellent sandwich pop-up out of their butchery, but there was no substitute for BEAST’s outrageously good Wagyu brisket, succulent pulled pork and best-in-class pork steak. What the shutdown did was make us realize just how much we love this masterpiece of a smokehouse and why we can’t imagine a St. Louis dining scene without its presence. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Campsite within an Hour of St. Louis

You can get the best of both worlds at Klondike Park (4600 South Missouri 94, Augusta; 636-949-7535). Put some distance between you and the city for an evening or weekend by exploring the park’s 250 acres. Settled in Defiance, if you seek an outdoorsy experience in easy proximity to St. Louis, Klondike has 43 available spots where you can pitch a tent. Enjoy Klondike’s quarry, which is perfect for fishing. And the white sand on its beach can almost make you forget you’re not on vacation somewhere warmer. Hikers and bikers can also enjoy the Katy Trail once settled in. Those who just don’t want to sleep in a tent but still want to camp can rent one of the site’s six cabins, as well. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy