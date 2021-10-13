V.C. State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy Asking for Donations for Domestic Violence Victims
It remains Domestic Violence Awareness month all through October, and Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says the Victim Assistance Program to benefit Crosspoint Human Services continues. They are asking for donated items to help domestic violence victims get through their very challenging transitional period, and Lacy emphasized items that they really need more of.vermilioncountyfirst.com
Comments / 0