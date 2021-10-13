Soybean Crushing Plant Coming to Montgomery County, KS
Bartlett, a Savage Company, will be building a new soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County. The facility that will be built will be capable of handling 38 ½ million bushels of soybeans per year. They expect to process about 100,000-110,000 bushels per day. To build the facility will cost around $325 million and will bring 50 new jobs to the county when finished building. Bill Webster from Bartlett talked about when construction will begin.bartlesvilleradio.com
