Montgomery County, KS

Soybean Crushing Plant Coming to Montgomery County, KS

By Sunrise Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBartlett, a Savage Company, will be building a new soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County. The facility that will be built will be capable of handling 38 ½ million bushels of soybeans per year. They expect to process about 100,000-110,000 bushels per day. To build the facility will cost around $325 million and will bring 50 new jobs to the county when finished building. Bill Webster from Bartlett talked about when construction will begin.

