US to reopen land borders…Canada…in November

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is moving to lift pandemic-related restrictions at points of entry along the U.S./Mexico and U.S./Canada borders. The reopening of land borders to nonessential travel next month ends a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. International visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the beginning of the pandemic.

