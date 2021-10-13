CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pip Edwards poses in a driveway in her own activewear brand and admits 'going out' is 'an uphill battle' - as rumours continue to swirl she's 'back on' with ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's the Bondi Beach socialite who's a walking, talking billboard for her own brand, P.E Nation.

But on Wednesday, Pip Edwards was finding it hard to put her best foot forward as she balanced on a steep driveway in towering heels.

'Going out… bit of an uphill battle #outofpractice,' she cheekily captioned the picture while standing in - you guessed it - her own label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdSLU_0cQ0jkfV00
Model material: Pip Edwards (pictured) said 'going out' is a 'bit of an uphill battle' on Wednesday - as she posed in a driveway in her own activewear brand

In the image, the 41-year-old was a vision in navy as she posed in a stylish, upmarket shell suit.

Pip allowed her freshly washed flaxen locks to fall haphazardly over her face as she hiked up her zip-up top, desperately searching for the pockets in her pants.

Pip's impromptu snap follows rumours she's back on with ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke.

Although neither Pip nor Michael have confirmed the romance, the Daily Telegraph have claimed that the once PDA-loving couple have rekindled their romance after splitting in February, and are said to be 'very happy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICIAr_0cQ0jkfV00
Do blondes have more fun? Pip's impromptu snap follows rumours she's back on with ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke (both pictured)

The pair sent reunion rumours into overdrive last month, after being spotted together on numerous occasions.

At the start of September, they were pictured buying acai bowls in Bondi Beach with Michael's daughter, Kelsey Lee.

They had also been spotted spending time on Michael's boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNVFV_0cQ0jkfV00
Cheque please: The pair sent reunion rumours into overdrive last month, after being spotted together on numerous occasions

The reunion claims come after Pip called time on her relationship with Cameron Northway, the Bondi restaurateur she dated for four months after splitting with Michael.

Pip and Cameron, the co-owner of Rocker restaurant, were first linked in April when he was spotted leaving the activewear designer's eastern suburbs home on two occasions.

She said via a spokeswoman at the time they were just 'friends'.

But she and Cameron eventually confirmed their romance in June after being spotted holding hands at the closing show of Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

Before dating Cameron, Pip had been in a high-profile relationship with Michael for about a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0nSA_0cQ0jkfV00
Ex factor! The report comes after Pip called time on her relationship with Cameron Northway (left), the Bondi restaurateur she dated for four months after splitting with Michael

They split amicably in February, according to sources close to the couple.

When contacted about her split from the batsman, Pip told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'I have no comment, no comment at all.'

Pip and Michael's relationship began in June 2020, following his split from wife Kyly Clark (née Boldy), which they had announced four months earlier.

He and Pip had been friends for more than a decade before that, but grew close while working on a fashion project together.

The Clarkes had kept their separation quiet for several months before they put out a statement on Instagram saying their priority was their daughter, Kelsey Lee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxWH8_0cQ0jkfV00
Moving on: Michael and ex-wife Kyly (right) kept their separation quiet for several months before she put a statement on instagram saying their priority was their daughter, Kelsey Lee (centre) 

