Pip Edwards poses in a driveway in her own activewear brand and admits 'going out' is 'an uphill battle' - as rumours continue to swirl she's 'back on' with ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke

She's the Bondi Beach socialite who's a walking, talking billboard for her own brand, P.E Nation.

But on Wednesday, Pip Edwards was finding it hard to put her best foot forward as she balanced on a steep driveway in towering heels.

'Going out… bit of an uphill battle #outofpractice,' she cheekily captioned the picture while standing in - you guessed it - her own label.

In the image, the 41-year-old was a vision in navy as she posed in a stylish, upmarket shell suit.

Pip allowed her freshly washed flaxen locks to fall haphazardly over her face as she hiked up her zip-up top, desperately searching for the pockets in her pants.

Pip's impromptu snap follows rumours she's back on with ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke.

Although neither Pip nor Michael have confirmed the romance, the Daily Telegraph have claimed that the once PDA-loving couple have rekindled their romance after splitting in February, and are said to be 'very happy'.

The pair sent reunion rumours into overdrive last month, after being spotted together on numerous occasions.

At the start of September, they were pictured buying acai bowls in Bondi Beach with Michael's daughter, Kelsey Lee.

They had also been spotted spending time on Michael's boat.

The reunion claims come after Pip called time on her relationship with Cameron Northway, the Bondi restaurateur she dated for four months after splitting with Michael.

Pip and Cameron, the co-owner of Rocker restaurant, were first linked in April when he was spotted leaving the activewear designer's eastern suburbs home on two occasions.

She said via a spokeswoman at the time they were just 'friends'.

But she and Cameron eventually confirmed their romance in June after being spotted holding hands at the closing show of Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

Before dating Cameron, Pip had been in a high-profile relationship with Michael for about a year.

They split amicably in February, according to sources close to the couple.

When contacted about her split from the batsman, Pip told Daily Mail Australia at the time: 'I have no comment, no comment at all.'

Pip and Michael's relationship began in June 2020, following his split from wife Kyly Clark (née Boldy), which they had announced four months earlier.

He and Pip had been friends for more than a decade before that, but grew close while working on a fashion project together.

The Clarkes had kept their separation quiet for several months before they put out a statement on Instagram saying their priority was their daughter, Kelsey Lee.