Due to heavy rain all week, the final week of the regular season, and in turn the final standings in Region 8-AAAAA, have had to wait until drier weather. Thanks to the generosity of University of North Georgia head softball coach Mike Davenport, teams in Region 8-AAAAA will be able to duke it out to determine the final standings this weekend at Haines and Carolyn Hill Stadium on UNG’s Dahlonega campus. The Hill, as UNG’s stadium is known, has an artificial turf playing surface and will host eight games between Friday and Saturday.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO