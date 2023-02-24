Cancel Netflix and use these 10 free streaming apps instead

It would be great to get Netflix for free. Nobody is denying that, and everyone would gladly take it. But that’s not an option. Instead, Netflix continues to raise its prices . What’s more, Netflix is cracking down on password sharing , so you’re going to have to pay even more if you share your login with friends and family.

But there are ways out of this. We’ll give you a great overview of the best free streaming apps so you can watch free movies and shows.

Some people might want to keep paying for Netflix, which is fine. In that case, you should keep track of new Netflix movies and shows to watch each month. But you may want to consider joining the hundreds of thousands of others who have canceled Netflix.

Best paid streaming services instead of Netflix

Hulu has been gaining popularity thanks to the backlash against Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing. Image source: Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Before we get to all the free streaming apps out there, we’ll give you a rundown of the best paid streaming services you might want to try instead of Netflix. Streamers like HBO Max , Hulu , Disney+ , and others have really started to turn up the heat nos that subscribers are starting to flee from Netflix.

There are also services like Sling TV that let you stream live television channels. That’s something Netflix will never do.

There are some terrific options in there, and many of them offer a much better value than Netflix. But now, it’s time to check out all of the best streaming alternatives to Netflix that are free.

Top 10 Free Streaming Apps

Amazon Freevee

Formerly IMDb TV, this is a premium free streaming service brought to you by Amazon.

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Freevee

Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service that people have really been loving. It was formerly known as IMDb TV , and we told you all about it when it first launched.

This emerging streamer has many popular movies, TV shows, and live channels that you can stream for free without paying a dime. Freevee even has original titles that you can’t stream anywhere else.

It works on web browsers and the Amazon Prime app, which means you can stream all this free content straight to your iOS or Android device! It plays on your PS5, Google TV, Roku, Fire TV, Smart TV, Xbox, and more. Plus, while using Freevee, you can see who is in your film or TV show and what projects they have coming up!

You can watch Freevee on your streaming devices without signing in, but signing in allows you to sync your watchlist between devices. You don’t even need to have Amazon Prime or Prime Video to use Freevee, even though Amazon owns both streaming services.

Redbox Free Live TV

Pivoting into the content streaming business from a movie rental service has served Redbox well.

Another service we told you about a while ago comes from Redbox, and it’s unlike any of the other Netflix alternatives we will cover in this roundup. Whereas every other streamer we’re covering is like Netflix in that it uses an on-demand streaming model, Redbox Live Free TV uses a more traditional television model. We love this service.

Like Netflix, Redbox started as a movie rental service but has now pivoted into the content streaming business.

There are a bunch of different channels, and they all stream live TV, just like the name of the service suggests. You’ll find news, sports, web culture content, comedy shows, and even a bunch of popular TV series like The Price is Right (Bob Barker’s Years) , Cops , Family Feud , and Unsolved Mysteries . You might not get the latest blockbuster hits, but you can still access a lot of entertaining content for free.

It’s all free to watch even without a login, and you can stream it from the Redbox site or within the Redbox app on any platform. Also, you’ll get a better idea of what movies you can get when you go to a Redbox kiosk.

More free streaming apps

Crackle

Used by over 40 million people monthly, the streaming service is available on smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, Smart TVs, and computers.

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Crackle

Crackle has been around for a long time, yet it’s still one of the best places to stream content for free. Used by over 40 million people monthly, the streaming service is available on smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and computers.

As is always the case with free streaming services, you’re not going to find any brand-new releases. But there are plenty of movies and TV shows to choose from. The selection includes many things you’ve never heard of, but you’ll also find popular favorites, like the BBC’s Sherlock . There are also Crackle originals like Snatch that are a must-watch. And holiday specials like Meeting Mr. Christmas will get you set for the season!

You can watch every single episode of Barney Miller for free! Also, you can watch movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople or Bel Canto right now. How great is that?!

Kanopy

Ideal for those who are students or anyone who owns a library card

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Kanopy

Kanopy is probably the greatest streaming service you’ve never used. And the best part is that you already have access to it without knowing it! If you have a library card or attend college, you probably have access to Kanopy’s huge library of thousands of streaming movies.

From recent movies like Eighth Grade to classics like Howard’s End , this has a ton of options to pick from. Enjoy powerful documentaries like I Am Not Your Negro, The Mask You Live In, Kedi , and Digital Disconnect. Take a quick reading break in the library with short films like Litterbugs and The Cat Came Back.

Kanopy even has a special Kanopy Kids collection for toddlers and children.

If you don’t have a library card, this is a terrific reason to go get one (not to mention you can be reading more). You’ll be shocked at how impressive the streaming selection is, and there are Kanopy apps for every major platform, including iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and more.

You’ll be pleased to know that Kanopy is ad-free, unlike Netflix, since Netflix is planning to introduce ads . So, you get to watch great content for free without your entertainment being disrupted by intrusive ads.

Hoopla

Also free if you have a library card, this has a ton of popular movies and TV shows.

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Hoopla

Hoopla is just like Kanopy in that you can access it for free as long as you have a library card and your local public library participates. What’s crazy is that you might find even more popular movies and TV shows here than you did on Kanopy.

Hoopla is one of the great free streaming apps, and the app even allows downloads for offline viewing when you travel. Just remember, Kanopy and Hoopla work just like the library, so you only have a certain amount of time to stream content before you have to “return” it. You can watch your downloaded content on your laptop, computer, or phone. Check out the classic The Iron Lady free of charge.

Vudu

Not entirely free but does offer a large catalog of free movies

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Vudu

Vudu isn’t an entirely free service, but it makes the list because it has a rather large catalog of free content. In fact, there are more than 1,000 different movies you can stream for free.

All of Vudu’s free content is ad-supported, but so are most of the other free streaming services included in this roundup other than the ones supported by public libraries.

Trust us, you’ll be shocked at how many awesome movies you can stream on Vudu without paying a single cent. Watch Terrifier for free, which has the sequel where people are passing out during .

Plus, if you do want to splurge on a new release, you can buy new movie and TV series releases weekly.

Tubi TV

Great for watching movies you may have missed the first time around

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Tubi TV

If there’s one service among the free Netflix alternatives that has almost as many high-quality movies as Vudu, it’s Tubi TV. In fact, there’s so much content to stream that you won’t believe you’re not paying for it.

Studios including Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM, and Starz provide content to Tubi TV, and new movies are added all the time. There are a ton of great family movies on here too like Like Mike and Son of the Mask .

Plus, Tubi Originals like Teardrop or 10 Truths About Love are also available.

The Roku Channel

Offered from the most popular streaming device on the market, there are all kinds of movies and originals.

The Roku Channel doesn’t license any content directly, which is what all these other services do. Instead, it aggregates free streaming movies, shows, and even live TV channels from other services so you can find all that great content in one place.

Of note, Roku TV isn’t only available on Roku devices. You can watch it on just about any smart TV, streaming box, or mobile device.

Roku is the most popular streaming device out there. So there is a good chance anyone reading this has one.

The Roku Channel also now has originals and all kinds of movies on there.

Plex is one of the free streaming apps better than Netflix

There’s a sizable catalog of content to watch for free on Plex.

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Plex

A lot of people think of Plex as a media server that people use to watch movies and TV shows that they have downloaded illegally.

That’s certainly one way the platform is used. But there’s plenty more than that to Plex. Use it as a server to stream your own digital movies, TV shows, and music that you’ve downloaded — legally or otherwise.

Plex is also home to a fairly sizeable catalog of content that you can stream for free. Plus, it’s compatible with streaming on a variety of devices. Watch Yoga Hosers for free now!

Pluto TV

There are a ton of live TV channels to stream for free here with on-demand movies and series.

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a fantastic free Netflix alternative. It’s also a fantastic free pay-TV alternative because it combines both consumption models into a single service.

First, you’ll find a bunch of live TV channels. They stream free, including many movie channels like NBC News Now, CNN, CBS News, MTV channels, Fail Army, and more. There are hundreds of them.

Then, on top of that, you’ll also find on-demand movies and TV series.

Movies Anywhere

Link your streaming options all in one place to find the cheapest option for a movie

BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Watch Movies Anywhere

We added a bonus option in case you don’t want to give up your paid subscriptions. You can link them to find the best deals to watch movies you want with Movies Anywhere.

You can sign up for a free account and then link your streaming and cable accounts. Participating retailers are Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DIRECTV. This will show you the lowest price for a specific movie as you search through the “Deals” page.

How to get great content from free streaming apps

You probably think that you have too many subscription services as it is. You don’t need to be paying for live TV. That’s the first part. For those looking to save money and enjoy free entertainment, you’ve come to the right place. On top of getting rid of cable, you should cancel Netflix and any other video services you currently subscribe to.

That might seem like a crazy idea to some people, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Especially as the price of everything around us is rising, including gas , you want to find ways to cut the cost. Inflation is still incredibly high, so you have to find ways to save.

What you might not realize, however, is that there are thousands upon thousands of hours of movies and TV shows out there just waiting to be streamed for free. So these apps to watch shows for free are definitely worth your time to check out.

Free streaming apps to stream free movies

Ditching some or even all of the paid services you subscribe to might mean missing out on some of your favorite new content as it’s released. But some people might not have a choice right now.

Also, you can always cancel Netflix and all those other streaming services for just a few months. Then, subscribe again once you’re interested in it or can afford it.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at ten free streaming sites that will help tide you over. You can check them all out below.

How to watch free streaming apps on TV

Now that we have shown you the apps, you obviously need something to watch all these free movies and TV shows on. Sure, you can use a laptop or smartphone. But the best way to watch is on the big screen.

All of the free streaming apps we’re going to show you today work on streaming devices from each of the four major manufacturers. That includes Fire TV Sticks from Amazon, Roku devices, Apple TVs, and Google Chromecast dongles.

If you want the best streaming experience, you should consider upgrading to one of the latest and greatest streaming devices. Here are some terrific deals to check out:

All of these awesome devices support the apps we’re going to cover below. That way, you can watch Amazon Freevee , Tubi, Plex, and more on the big screen!







Price: $43.50

You Save: $6.49 (13%)

Buy Now







Price: $49.99

Buy Now







Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now

FAQs

How to cancel Netflix?

Once you are logged in to your account on Netflix.com , first select the icon at the top of the page in the right corner. With your user account selected, click Account to get to membership. From there, you can click Cancel .

What app is like Netflix but free?

There are several free streaming apps similar to Netflix that you can watch on your smart TV and any other streaming device you own. They include Roku, Crackle, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Vudu, etc.

How can I watch Netflix without a subscription?

Currently, you can share a paid account with your family and friends, but unfortunately, Netflix plans to end that. So if you want to watch Netflix free in the future, you might have to switch to other streaming services.

Which app is better than Netflix?

There are other streaming services that offer a wide variety of content that you can’t find on Netflix. They include Crackle, Roku, Tubi, and Pluto TV. And they are free. You get much more diversified content without being tied to the apron strings of Netflix.

Which app can I watch series for free?

You can watch TV series for free on Sony Crackle, Pluto TV, Tubi, and some other apps discussed above.

What are the best Netflix alternatives?

Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max.

Hulu.

Crackle.

Paramount Plus.

Disney Plus.

FuboTV.

Is Tubi TV free?

Yes, Tubi TV is free. You can watch free movies and TV shows on Tubi TV. You don’t need to create an account or input your credit card details on Tubi. Watch top-rated movies and TV shows like Revolutionary Road, Oldboy, Hell’s Kitchen, and Malcolm X. Several contents are available in Full HD, so they’ll look good on your Smart TV and streaming device. Tubi TV is also available on Android TV, Kindle Fire TV and video game consoles.

Is Roku free?

Yes, Roku is free. You can also add lots of free channels like Tubi, Crackle, and Pluto TV to Roku. You only pay for additional subscription services if you need them. But you can watch tons of movies, TV shows, sports programs, documentaries, kids’ content, news channels, etc., on Roku for free. Roku is one of the best alternatives after canceling Netflix.

Where can I stream movies for free?

You can stream movies for free on all the ten apps listed above on Smart TVs, Android, and iOS devices. They include IMDb TV, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi TV, Hoopla, Crackle, Kanopy, and Redbox Free Live TV.

Is Pluto TV free?

Yes, Pluto TV is free. Pluto TV gives you access to over 250 free live stations and an extensive catalog of movies, TV series, and reality shows. Hundreds of TV stations include sporting, music, history, and children’s channels.

And the best thing about Pluto TV is that you don’t even need to signup on the website with an email address or credit card information. The only issue is that the content comes with adverts. But Netflix is also planning to introduce adverts for their paid customers. So there’s not much difference between those using these free services and others paying for Netflix.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Prime Video is the premium streaming service offered by Amazon to its Amazon prime members. It offers high-end movies, tv shows, and even live sports.

Amazon Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is a free streaming service by Amazon that serves a good collection of shows and movies. Amazon Freevee can be enjoyed by anyone whether they have Amazon Prime or not.

But, Amazon Freevee is supported by ads, unlike Amazon Prime Video, which is ad-free. Furthermore, Amazon Freevee mostly offers older content, while Amazon Prime Video offers tons of new content, including the Lords of The Rings: The Rings of Power TV series.

The post Cancel Netflix and use these 10 free streaming apps instead appeared first on BGR .