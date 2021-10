EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 12-13: Edwardsville led from start to finish in taking a two-set sweep of Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Kaitlyn Conway had six points and two assists for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had six points and five kills, Claire Dunavin had four kills, Emma Garner had three points, an ace and 12 kills, Lexie Griffin had nine points and 24 assists, Sydney Harris had three kills and a block, Kloi Karban had three kills and a block, Gabby Saye had 12 kills and an assist and Maddie Vieth had 10 points, an ace and 12 assists.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO