Iconic New Hartford Shop Expands To Utica With 2nd Location

Halloween is all about candy and a good scary experience. This year you can combine both in one place with a short ride to Barkeater Chocolates in North Creek, New York. According to Haunted History Trail, the Barkeater chocolate factory is filled with unexplained experiences. Many believe the tragedy of one family in particular is what is behind the ghostly encounters. It is rumored that one of the children from the family died outside the home in a tragic accident. The mom mysteriously disappeared shortly after the death only to return years later. Separately It has been confirmed that the couple who owned the home passed away in two different rooms of the house.

NORTH CREEK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO