96.1 The Eagle

Iconic New Hartford Shop Expands To Utica With 2nd Location

By Vinnie
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So many people over the 30 plus years have made this ever-popular New Hartford staple very successful. If you are one of them, get ready to jump for joy. When it comes to finding fresh food or healthy choices for eating, there really is one place to think in the Utica-New Hartford area. That would be Peter's Cornucopia. For months on their Facebook page, we have seen pictures and posts about the new second location they are adding. It's been finished, and now is open.

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

