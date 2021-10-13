MnDOT Announces Availability of $6.2 Million for Greater MN Grants
Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The $6.2 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota. This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.kdmanews.com
