The Entire Country Needs To Visit Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, An Urban Steakhouse In Oklahoma

The Sooner State has some of the best steaks in the entire country. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse in Oklahoma City serves one of the best steaks around. This dining experience will make you feel right at home and be a meal you won’t soon forget.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse is located in the historic Buick building in Oklahoma City at 1101 North Broadway Avenue. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Broadway 10 Bar and Chophouse is the perfect place to enjoy a martini before, during, or after your meal.

Once inside the dining room, you will notice the elaborate and luxurious surroundings - white table cloths and deep mahogany wood are just the beginning.

Even if you have tried all the other steaks in Oklahoma you owe it to yourself to try their Chophouse Prime Filet. It's melt in your mouth good and one of the best we have ever tasted.

For the non-red-meat eaters out there Broadway 10 has incredible sushi offerings. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Their wine collection is vast and extensive. This gorgeous wine collection is a centerpiece as you enter Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse.

This Pumpkin Cheesecake is great all year long but tastes even better this time of year. You can thank us later.

To learn more about Broadway 10 Bar and Chophouse, click here.

Address: Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, 1101, Buick Building, N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, USA