Getting The Job Done

Don’t look now, but Shenandoah University Football is 4-1, and 2-1 in the ODAC, after a decisive 52-25 blowout at Guilford this past Saturday in Greensboro. If my broadcast partner Scott Musa is reading this, he will be happy to know that yours truly and my current sidekick DeShon Foxx (Scott is focusing on becoming a new Dad these days) kept a Hornet broadcast travel tradition alive with our usual stop at Mac N Bob’s in Salem on the way to North Carolina, and on the way home we enjoyed some Italian cuisine at Frank’s Pizza And Subs, where the calzone is the size of a starship. In between, the accommodations were first-class at the Sheraton Four Seasons. This play-by-play life is pretty good!