But where’s the footage? Boy Meets World may have been a family show, but the cast’s wrap party video is probably a bit more than PG-13. “In the final season of the show, we did this video. [Me and Will Friedle] came up with this idea for the wrap party. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go around and pretend it’s 10 years later and shoot a “Where Are They Now?” for the cast of Boy Meets World,’” Rider Strong exclusively told Us Weekly. “This little project was going to be maybe a week’s worth of work and ended up being, like, a 10-minute video.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO