Call of Duty devs say "cheaters aren't welcome"

PPSH-41 – History & Usage. To be or not to be a submachine gun player. If you love using SMGs the most, this is your gun. By far, this is one of the most storied weapons in the franchise itself as it has been used in 7 major Call of Duty installments, including Warzone. Kenny “Kenny” Williams was known to slay out with this weapon in the Call of Duty: WW2 season of the Call of Duty World League. It looks to continue its famed run in the storied franchise, while maybe even having another player known for using it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO