Video Games

Call of Duty devs say "cheaters aren't welcome"

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty team has taken to Twitter with a message for cheaters: "there's no tolerance for cheaters, and soon you'll know what we mean." The tweet emphasises that the devs are aiming for a "fun and fair gaming experience" for Call of Duty players, adding, "cheating ruins the fun for everyone. No one likes a cheater... cheaters aren't welcome." The slightly ominous phrasing of the message is capped with the warning: "see you tomorrow."

