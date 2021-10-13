Save Over £100 On This Garmin GPS Watch

It's a period of change for the Apple Watch line right now. The new Series 7 model arrives on Friday, Oct. 15, while the Series 6 was just officially discontinued to make way for it. But if you're looking for bargains, the best one we're currently seeing is at Amazon, where at least one version of the midrange Apple Watch SE is $30 off. All of them, of course, are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO