When Will Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Release? Platforms and more!

By Gordon Bicker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whisper…a silent echo of sound…a thud…welcome to terror itself. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is scheduled to release in late 2021 and close approaching launch. There has been no official release date as of yet but the hype is starting to build up around the title after several cartoon animations have been released teasing the game’s characters in a new format once again. The official website also is filled to the brim with secrets to discover and find so there has been heavy marketing happening throughout the game’s pre-release time. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach’s release date could be revealed within the next few weeks and even released this Halloween with some hope. Here’s everything you need to know about what platforms the title will be releasing on and more thoughts around the subject matter of a release.

