Alan Wake Remastered arrives just in time for the Halloween season and brings with it a cast of character cut-outs, satisfying yet simple gameplay, and an engrossing story. Alan Wake was a game I never got around to playing when it was first released in 2010. It has been on my radar, and when I heard an updated rerelease was coming out hot on the success of Remedy’s smash hit Control, I knew it was my time to explore Bright Falls and dive into the town and its cast of oddballs and eccentrics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO