The world’s largest bounce house at 13,000 sq. ft. is coming to Houston
The world's biggest bounce house is, um, bouncing into Houston this month. RITMO Y COLOR: Gonzo247 has transformed a Hispanic-owned Gulfgate McDonald’s with original artwork. The Big Bounce America is here Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 at Aveva Stadium, 2055 Mowery Rd. It was certified in 2018 by Guinness World Records as the "largest inflatable (bouncy) castle." It includes four attractions: the World's Largest Bounce House at 13,000 square feet; the Sport Slam, a customized sports arena; The Giant, an obstacle course that runs more than 900 feet; and airSPACE, a space-themed wonderland.preview.houstonchronicle.com
