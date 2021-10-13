Chris Stapleton Holds Onto ‘Joy’ in New Collaboration With Carlos Santana [Listen]

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO