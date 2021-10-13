CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton Holds Onto ‘Joy’ in New Collaboration With Carlos Santana [Listen]

Chris Stapleton joins forces with iconic guitarist Carlos Santana for a groovy new track, "Joy." Written and recorded as a part of Santana's upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles, out Friday (Oct. 15), "Joy" finds the pair trying to free themselves from the heaviness of the modern world. "Rattling the chains untangled / I see me from a different angle / Now I have joy," Stapleton proclaims.

