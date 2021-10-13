CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Santa Sleigh event coming to Milton in December

MILTON — The Milton Winterfest Committee is hosting the Santa Sleigh Run on Dec. 4 on Bound Avenue in the borough.

Participants must form a three to five-person team and construct a sleigh out of anything they wish: cardboard, plastic or wood. Only people can pull the sleigh. A team member from the committee will ride in the sleigh dressed as a holiday character. The team members will serve as the reindeer to power the sled down Bound Avenue in Milton.

Age groups are elementary, middle school, high school, adults and families.

There will be various timed heats to accommodate all racing teams. Prizes will be awarded for most creative sleigh, best costumes and best time.

The entrance fee is one non-perishable food item per participant. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 2 p.m.

Contact Seth Reitz at 570-742-7175 or sreitz@ptd.net for any questions.

Sunbury Ice Rink now open

SUNBURY — Despite temperatures expected to reach almost 70 later this week, the Sunbury Ice Rink is sitting at a crisp 30 degrees and is now open. In 2020 the rink suffered some losses because of COVID-19 and Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said he is looking forward to a rebound year in 2021.
