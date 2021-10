The end of summer is so bountiful produce-wise, and I seem to always find myself making a few pots of ratatouille to use up all the goodness I haul home from the market. This ratatouille galette packs the same flavor and tender veggie combo, all wrapped up inside a flaky crust. I added a creamy layer of ricotta on the bottom, which soaks up some of the juices from the vegetables as they cook. Adapted from The Book on Pie. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO