Audubon Certified Bird Friendly Seal Gets Bird Friendlier

Hey, what bird is that? Some exotic warbler no doubt. Better track it down. Hmm — seems a bit furry and seriously cheeky for a warbler. The truth is, those chips are from a chipmunk. If you got that right, you may just be a star naturalist. Because sometimes a bird is not a bird, and it’s not always easy to tell the imposters from the feathered songsters. Let’s take a little tour of some of the critters that like to sound like birds, maybe just to annoy and confuse you.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO