Audubon Certified Bird Friendly Seal Gets Bird Friendlier

National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitat certification gives grassland birds a helping hand. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The Audubon Certified bird friendly seal recognizes lands managed to promote birds and biodiversity. Until now, like a fencepost minus a meadowlark, something was missing. Now appearing on the freshly updated seal at a grocer near you: a grazing cow, blooming coneflower, pollinating butterfly, and singing meadowlark, a foursome that better visually represents the 3.5 million acres now in bird friendly land management through Audubon Conservation Ranching.

www.audubon.org

capeandislands.org

Birds that aren't birds

Hey, what bird is that? Some exotic warbler no doubt. Better track it down. Hmm — seems a bit furry and seriously cheeky for a warbler. The truth is, those chips are from a chipmunk. If you got that right, you may just be a star naturalist. Because sometimes a bird is not a bird, and it’s not always easy to tell the imposters from the feathered songsters. Let’s take a little tour of some of the critters that like to sound like birds, maybe just to annoy and confuse you.
ANIMALS
Davis Enterprise

Yolo Audubon talks bird brains

The Yolo Audubon Society will offer a free virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Dr. Kelsey McCune will discuss her dissertation research, “Testing the Social Intelligence of Wild Jays.”. McCune’s research examined why some species evolve complex cognitive behaviors while others do not, and if that is related...
ANIMALS
unc.edu

Bird food bytes

A UNC biologist builds a comprehensive online database of North American bird diets. It all started with caterpillars. UNC biologist Allen Hurlbert has long been fascinated with small forest songbirds, many of which peck and gobble caterpillars seasonally. And it was these small packets of protein and fat — perfect for certain birds — that spurred him to create the first comprehensive database of North American bird diets.
WILDLIFE
ABQJournal

In birds, appearances can be deceiving

There are many variations in birds and even some significant variations within the same species. Males can look much different than females. Immature birds can look different from adults, and some birds can look much different in winter than in summer. In some species, such as buntings, the male and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Samantha shares the enjoyment of birding

I am up at the crack of dawn these days to walk Samantha! She is a dog who is interested in birding. She watches very closely when one flies overhead or there is chirping in the trees. She seems to know that I am interested in knowing when there are birds in the area. As we amble along, she draws my attention to the wild geese that are flying south and the robins as they fly form tree to tree as they wend their way to warmer climes.
ANIMALS
boothbayregister.com

Forestry for Maine Birds workshop

Midcoast Conservancy is offering a “Forestry for Maine Birds” program Saturday, October 9, at Hidden Valley Nature Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Led by Sally Stockwell of Maine Audubon and Logan Johnson from the Forest Stewards Guild, the workshop will allow participants to learn how to manage forestlands to enhance habitat for birds and other wildlife. The group will discuss the importance of Maine forestlands for breeding birds, brook trout, and other wildlife; practice completing some simple bird habitat assessments; and look at several harvesting strategies used at Hidden Valley that demonstrate what one can do in on one’s own woodland or on land trust properties and community forests to enhance habitat both for fish and for other wildlife.
ANIMALS
Longboat Observer

Bird of the week: Piping plover

Piping plovers are small, migratory shorebirds. Their light sand-colored plumage blends in with beaches and sand flats, their primary habitat, as an adaptation protecting them from predators. At first glance, they look similar to their relatives, the snowy plovers. Look at their legs to tell them apart: Piping plover legs are yellow-orange. Though piping plovers do not breed in Florida, these “snow birds” spend a large portion of the year “wintering” here.
SARASOTA, FL
National Audubon Society

These Dogs Are a Bird's Best Friend

With their boundless enthusiasm and amazing powers of smell, canines are playing a growing role in global efforts to protect wildlife. Obedient, nimble, and armed with a sense of smell thought to be up to 100,000 times stronger than our own, dogs aren’t just great companions—they’re the ultimate coworkers. They were the first animals humans domesticated, and in our thousands of years together we’ve realized they can handle an array of difficult tasks. Today dogs help with everything from rescuing people trapped in avalanches to sniffing out coronavirus cases.
ANIMALS
KXAN

October bird forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What to watch for in October: Migrating Songbirds and High-flying Raptors. Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Weather...
AUSTIN, TX
westrivereagle.com

Eleven birds declared extinct

My last two columns were about conservation success stories. The giant Canada Goose was nearly hunted to extinction before conservation efforts brought them back. Now, they can be found in almost every state and are in fact so abundant that hunting is part of the conservation plan. Other species have not been so lucky. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed this week to move 23 species from the endangered list and declare them officially extinct.
CINCINNATI, OH
yourerie

PI 100: Bird Banding

Most people know that Erie is found near the connection to Interstates 79 and 90. What you may not know is that Erie is also a crossroads for literally millions of migratory songbirds. For more than 60 years, a small group on the Peninsula is charged with watching the, twice...
ERIE, PA
scituation.net

Adventures in Birding

Steve Maguire’s B Block Ornithology class took a field trip on Thursday, October 7th. Students traveled to Plymouth to visit Manomet, INC, a non-profit bird observatory and banding lab. Here, they were able to see over 20 new species of birds from all over the world. Many of the birds had flown in from Canada and stopped to rest before migrating to South America. Some of the students’ favorite sightings included the Eastern Bluebird and Blackpoll Warbler.
ANIMALS
The Eagle Times

Of a Feather: Sounds not of birds

Perhaps you have had the opportunity to show a friend you have met elsewhere around your hometown. She may notice a lot of things that you’ve always taken for granted: the “noon” whistle” that sounds at four minutes after the hour, the complete absence of sidewalks, or the frequent distant sounds of planes taking off in the distance that you happen to know is actually the periodic roar of the exhaust fan at the box factory.
ANIMALS
Kearney Hub

Event at Rowe Sanctuary gets up close with birds of prey

GIBBON — Come over to the dark side of Rowe Sanctuary for the annual Owl Prowl, a family friendly event focused on owls and other nocturnal creatures. The event is from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. Owl Prowl attendees can participate in...
GIBBON, NE
lcnme.com

Mid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed Fundraiser

Mid-Coast Audubon will accept bird seed orders through Friday, Oct. 22 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming. Seed must be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St. in Rockport or Lincoln County Publishing Co., 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Pick-up location should be specified when ordering.
NEWCASTLE, ME
National Audubon Society

Bell Bowl Prarie Provides Habitat for Rare and Threatned Species of Wildlife and Nature for Birders Across Illinois

The statement from Daniel Suarez, Conservation Manager, Illinois/Indiana is in response to the proposed destruction of the Bell Bowl Prairie as part of the Chicago Rockford International Airport expansion plan that would mark an irreversible ecological and cultural loss for the State of Illinois. "Bell Bowl Prarie is a remnant...
ILLINOIS STATE

