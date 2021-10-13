Audubon Certified Bird Friendly Seal Gets Bird Friendlier
Habitat certification gives grassland birds a helping hand. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The Audubon Certified bird friendly seal recognizes lands managed to promote birds and biodiversity. Until now, like a fencepost minus a meadowlark, something was missing. Now appearing on the freshly updated seal at a grocer near you: a grazing cow, blooming coneflower, pollinating butterfly, and singing meadowlark, a foursome that better visually represents the 3.5 million acres now in bird friendly land management through Audubon Conservation Ranching.www.audubon.org
Comments / 0