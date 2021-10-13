Furious HGV driver father-of-two misses out on job interview when Insulate Britain eco-fanatics force him to sit in traffic jam for an hour

A lorry driver missed a job interview because he was an hour late to the interview after 40 Insulate Britain eco-zealots blocked Dartford Crossing this morning.

The father-of-two lost an opportunity to become skip driver during a period of HGV driver shortages in the UK after being held up at the road block.

In frustration, he was also one of the motorists who dragged seated protesters away.

He said in an interview with LBC: 'I've lost my job interview because of these lot here.

'I'm an hour late because of this lot.

'I'm a HGV driver and there's a shortage of HGV drivers. None of them [the protesters] work, they've all retired.

'I had an interview this morning, but I've been told I've lost it because I'm too late.

'I've got two young children.'

Tensions ran high at the blockade this morning and the driver was pictured gesturing and shouting at the eco-mobsters in frustration.

The demonstrators ran out onto the road by traffic lights at junction 31 of the motorway near Thurrock on the north side of the Dartford Crossing which links Essex to Kent, and also close to a nearby industrial estate.

But motorists got out of their cars and dragged the protesters off the road while they were still in seated positions, with one man seen ripping Insulate Britain banners out of their hands.

Other motorists honked their horns, got out of their cars and confronted the seated demonstrators in the road.

One man ripped Insulate Britain banners out of protesters' hands as Essex Police made a total of 35 arrests.

The lorry driver joined in the mass frustration with other motorists as he dragged protesters off the road

The man expressed his frustration that he missed a job opportunity during a period of HGV driver shortages in the country

Another lorry driver drove right up to seated disruptors and then stepped out of the vehicle in frustration.

Another lorry driver was filmed taking his vehicle right up to the protesters, another man dragged an activist onto the pavement by his backpack, and a mother taking her son to school said she would 'drive straight through you'.

She said: 'Out of the way, move out of the way now. You're taking the f***ing p**s. My son needs to get to school, I don't care what the f***ing issue is.

'My son is 11, he needs to get to school today, so move out the way and let me get my son to school. Do you think I care? I'll drive through you. You f***ing... I'll drive straight through you.'

A woman nearby was heard saying 'careful, careful, careful', another man was heard pleading with her 'don't, don't, don't' - and a protester said: 'Are you going to kill us, are you going to kill us to get your son to school?'

The man was outraged at the road block, which made him an hour late to an interview for a skip driver job

The HGV driver said the demonstrators don't need to worry about working as they are all retired

Near the industrial estate in Thurrock, around 20 protesters blocked the junction to St Clements Way and London Road, forcing multiple vehicles including HGVs to stop and turn round as vehicles blasted their horns.

United Road Transport Union (URTU) Communications Manager James Bower told MailOnline that there are difficulties with making HGVs more eco-friendly currently.

He said: 'We are pro any advances in scientific technology but the technology isn't quite there - vehicles aren't ready for that yet.

'We've been doing research and what's going to be needed in the future is government investment that would allow those vehicles to run.

'We'd love to see all road haulage become electric in the future.'

Mr Bower added that while the protests 'get the headlines' and back a cause URTU 'fully supports', the haulage industry isn't quite there yet.

Map shows where protesters affected traffic this morning (delayed sections are shown on red)

GB News reporter Alice Porter, who witnessed drivers pulling protesters off the road, said: 'I genuinely thought somebody was going to get run over, someone was going to be hurt.

‘Whether that was one of the protesters, or whether that was one of the lorry drivers - it just got so aggressive between both sides.

‘When you saw people literally sort of pulling people by the back of their sleeves and just dragging them across the road…

‘It was almost slightly frightening at times as a bystander watching the whole situation unfold. If someone hasn’t been hurt this time it’s surprising.’