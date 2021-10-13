Novi voters to choose mayor, City Council members

NOVI — In the general election Nov. 2, voters in Novi will choose from a pool of candidates running for mayor and three City Council seats. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. (I) indicates the candidate is an incumbent. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.